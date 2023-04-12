Ottawa Assigns Massicotte to Allen from Belleville

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), announced today that defenseman Zach Massicotte, has been reassigned to the Americans by Ottawa.

Zach Massicotte has appeared in 54 games this season with the Americans and has 18 points (6 goals and 12 assists). He was recalled by Ottawa, and assigned to Belleville, on March 31st. He appeared in one game for the Senators and had no points with one shot on goal.

He is expected to be back in the lineup tonight for the Americans as they host the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 PM CDT.

The Americans can wrap up second place in the Mountain Division tonight with one point against Kansas City. Following tonight's contest, the Americans will play back-to-back games this weekend against the Wichita Thunder to close the regular season.

