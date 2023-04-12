Stingrays Sign Forward Ty Thorpe

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today the signing of forward Ty Thorpe ahead of tonight's game against the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Thorpe, 21, signed his first professional contract after finishing his final season of junior hockey in the Western Hockey League. This season, Thorpe led the Vancouver Giants with 37 goals along with 71 points and was second on the team with 34 assists.

In five seasons of junior hockey, the native of Winnipeg, MB totaled 145 points on 63 goals and 82 assists in 263 career games with the Giants and Brandon Wheat Kings.

The Stingrays open the final week of the regular season tonight as the Savannah Ghost Pirates come to town for the final time this year beginning at 7:05 p.m.

