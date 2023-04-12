Royals Chase Series Win in Final Battle with Admirals

April 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (39-24-5-1) proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a three-game series against the Norfolk Admirals (20-44-2-3) on Wednesday, April 12 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

The home game features a Wild Wednesdays promotional game with ticket discounts on Green Zone tickets ($6.10) and $5 Buy One, Get One tickets for college students with a valid .edu e-mail address! College students ONLY pay service fees for ticket.

Swing on over to Cheers American Bistro in the DoubleTree by Hilton Reading for a Post-Game party featuring a post-game show hosted by Erik Jesberger. Evan Barratt joins the show as the special player guest.

Food and drink deals at the game include $1 beer at select locations around the concourse. Tickets to the game and a list of the full promotional game schedule is available at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Royals Right Now:

Reading hoists a 39-24-5-1 record after splitting the opening two games in Norfolk. The Royals took game one of the series on Friday, April 7, 8-4 before falling in their previous game on Saturday, April 8, 5-1. Max Newton leads the Royals in points through the first two games of the series with five (2g-3a).

The Royals boast an all-time record of 35-11-3-1 against Norfolk and have taken six of the 10 meetings between the clubs this season. Reading previously defeated the Admirals at Santander Arena in the opening game of a two-game series on Friday, January 20, 5-3.

Reading has outscored the Admirals 41-28 this season and leads the season series with a record of 6-4 against Norfolk. The Royals have won 10 of their last 16 face-offs with the Admirals dating back to November 12, 2021.

Reading (84 pts) became the second team in the Eastern Conference and sixth team in the ECHL to secure a Kelly Cup Playoff berth this season on Friday, March 31. The Royals hold second place in the North Division with a one-point lead over the Maine Mariners (83 pts) in the standings. Newfoundland leads the North Division and Eastern Conference standings with a 48-20-2-0 record and became the first team in the Eastern Conference to clinch a Kelly Cup Playoff berth on Saturday, March 18. Maine holds third place with a 40-26-2-1 record and wins in three of their last four games. Worcester ranks fourth in the standings with a 34-32-4-0 record and one-point lead over Adirondack (30-28-9-2) for the final Kelly Cup Playoff spot. Trois-Rivières (27-40-3-0) sits in sixth place in the division while Norfolk comes in at the bottom of the North Division and Eastern Conference with 20 wins in 69 games (20-44-2-3).

Norfolk entered the series coming off of their fourth shutout suffered this season at the hands of the Newfoundland Growlers on Saturday, April 1, 3-0. The Admirals have split their last 10 games (5-4-1) and have earned a point in three of their last five games at home (2-2-1). Forward Danny Katic leads the Admirals in assists (17) while forward Ryan Foss leads the club in assists (27) and points (43).

A few Royals captured milestones and achieved distinguished rankings in the league following game two of the series in Norfolk:

Streaks

Forward Solag Bakich is on a three-game point streaks (3g-3a)

Milestones:

Forward Solag Bakich set a professional career high three-game point streak

Player Rankings:

Forward Charlie Gerard is tied for 10th in the league in points (72)

Gerard is third in the league in shots on goal (283)

Forward Max Newton is tied for 15th in the league in points

Among rookies, Newton ranks second in goals (32), third in points (69), and third in shots on goal (219)

Forward Jacob Gaucher ranks 7th among rookies in points (57)

Defenseman Will MacKinnon is tied for second among defensemen in game-winning goals (3).

Defenseman Colin Felix is tied for third among rookies in major penalties (9) and is tied for fifth in penalty minutes (133)

Captain Garrett McFadden is tied for 10th among defensemen in points (40)

Defenseman Mason Millman is 8th among defensemen in points (44)

Millman is tied for third among defenseman in game-winning goals (2)

Goalie Pat Nagle is seventh in the league in goals-against average (2.60 GAA)

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 12, 2023

Royals Chase Series Win in Final Battle with Admirals - Reading Royals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.