ECHL Transactions - April 12
April 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 12, 2023:
Allen:
Add Zachary Massicotte, D assigned by Belleville
Add Spencer Asuchak, F activated from reserve
Delete Dalton Skelly, D placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Eric Neiley, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Mitch Walinski, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/3)
Florida:
Add Olivier LeBlanc, D assigned by Cleveland
Add Blake Winiecki, F activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Kneen, D placed on reserve
Delete Nathan Staios, D placed on reserve
Delete Xavier Cormier, F recalled by Charlotte
Fort Wayne:
Add Daniel Maggio, D activated from reserve
Delete Andy Willis, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Dylan Robinson, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Nick Nardella, F signed contract, added to active roster
Jacksonville:
Add Craig Martin, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Ryan Lohin, F recalled by Hartford
Kalamazoo:
Add James McEwan, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Aidan Spellacy, F placed on reserve
Delete Brandon Saigeon, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/1)
Kansas City:
Add Nick Pastujov, F assigned by Coachella Valley
elete Josh Elmes, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Delete Chris Martenet, D recalled by Manitoba
Orlando:
Add Jimmy Poreda, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jack LaFontaine, G recalled by Syracuse
Delete Jaydon Dureau, F recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Rapid City:
Add Jason Horvath, D activated from reserve
Reading:
Add T.J. Fergus, D activated from reserve
Add Mason Millman, D activated from reserve
Delete Tyler Kobryn, F placed on reserve
Delete Mike Chen, D placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Tristan Ashbrook, F activated from reserve
Delete Colin Doyle, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Ty Thorpe, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Andrew Cherniwchan, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Justin Florek, F placed on reserve
Delete Josh Wilkins, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Ethan Stewart, F activated from reserve
Delete Dante Zapata, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Jordan Wishman, D activated from reserve
Add Ross Krieger, F activated from reserve
Delete Sebastian Dirven, D placed on reserve
Delete Bobby Hampton, F placed on reserve
