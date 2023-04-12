ECHL Transactions - April 12

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 12, 2023:

Allen:

Add Zachary Massicotte, D assigned by Belleville

Add Spencer Asuchak, F activated from reserve

Delete Dalton Skelly, D placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Eric Neiley, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Mitch Walinski, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/3)

Florida:

Add Olivier LeBlanc, D assigned by Cleveland

Add Blake Winiecki, F activated from reserve

Delete Nolan Kneen, D placed on reserve

Delete Nathan Staios, D placed on reserve

Delete Xavier Cormier, F recalled by Charlotte

Fort Wayne:

Add Daniel Maggio, D activated from reserve

Delete Andy Willis, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Dylan Robinson, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Nick Nardella, F signed contract, added to active roster

Jacksonville:

Add Craig Martin, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Ryan Lohin, F recalled by Hartford

Kalamazoo:

Add James McEwan, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Aidan Spellacy, F placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Saigeon, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/1)

Kansas City:

Add Nick Pastujov, F assigned by Coachella Valley

elete Josh Elmes, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Delete Chris Martenet, D recalled by Manitoba

Orlando:

Add Jimmy Poreda, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jack LaFontaine, G recalled by Syracuse

Delete Jaydon Dureau, F recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Rapid City:

Add Jason Horvath, D activated from reserve

Reading:

Add T.J. Fergus, D activated from reserve

Add Mason Millman, D activated from reserve

Delete Tyler Kobryn, F placed on reserve

Delete Mike Chen, D placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Tristan Ashbrook, F activated from reserve

Delete Colin Doyle, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Ty Thorpe, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Andrew Cherniwchan, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Justin Florek, F placed on reserve

Delete Josh Wilkins, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Ethan Stewart, F activated from reserve

Delete Dante Zapata, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Jordan Wishman, D activated from reserve

Add Ross Krieger, F activated from reserve

Delete Sebastian Dirven, D placed on reserve

Delete Bobby Hampton, F placed on reserve

