Alex Ierullo Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team

April 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced its All-Rookie Team for 2022-23 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media, featuring Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Alex Ierullo.

Ierullo, 25, is tabbed to the All-Rookie squad amidst a pacesetting season for the Swamp Rabbits, tallying 80 points (25g, 55a) in 65 games.

A native of Woodbridge, Ontario, Ierullo leads Greenville in goals, assists, and points. The former Bemidji State Beaver (NCAA-DI) is second among ECHL rookies in total scoring and sixth overall in the entire league. Ierullo's 55 assists are fourth most in the ECHL entering the final weekend of the regular season.

During his rookie campaign, Ierullo earned his first promotion to the AHL, being recalled by the Swamp Rabbits' AHL affiliate the Ontario Reign to appear in six games for the California-based club.

In January, Ierullo was named an ECHL All-Star and participated in the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic in Norfolk, Virginia.

The 2022-23 regular concludes Thursday and Friday, April 13th and 14th, against the Savannah Ghost Pirates and South Carolina Stingrays, respectively. Puck drop for both games next week are also slated for 7:05 p.m. EDT.

Tickets for all Swamp Rabbits home games can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or buy calling (864) 674-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.