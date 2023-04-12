Alex Ierullo Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team
April 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday announced its All-Rookie Team for 2022-23 as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media, featuring Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Alex Ierullo.
Ierullo, 25, is tabbed to the All-Rookie squad amidst a pacesetting season for the Swamp Rabbits, tallying 80 points (25g, 55a) in 65 games.
A native of Woodbridge, Ontario, Ierullo leads Greenville in goals, assists, and points. The former Bemidji State Beaver (NCAA-DI) is second among ECHL rookies in total scoring and sixth overall in the entire league. Ierullo's 55 assists are fourth most in the ECHL entering the final weekend of the regular season.
During his rookie campaign, Ierullo earned his first promotion to the AHL, being recalled by the Swamp Rabbits' AHL affiliate the Ontario Reign to appear in six games for the California-based club.
In January, Ierullo was named an ECHL All-Star and participated in the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic in Norfolk, Virginia.
The 2022-23 regular concludes Thursday and Friday, April 13th and 14th, against the Savannah Ghost Pirates and South Carolina Stingrays, respectively. Puck drop for both games next week are also slated for 7:05 p.m. EDT.
Tickets for all Swamp Rabbits home games can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or buy calling (864) 674-7825.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 12, 2023
- Owen Headrick and Rémi Poirier Named to 2022-23 ECHL All-Rookie Team - Idaho Steelheads
- Lightning Reassign Dureau to Syracuse, Crunch Recall LaFontaine, Solar Bears Sign Poreda - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL All-Rookie Team Announced - Allen Americans
- Alex Ierullo Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces 2022-23 All-Rookie Team - ECHL
- Ottawa Assigns Massicotte to Allen from Belleville - Allen Americans
- Lions Hoping to Finish off Marathon Road Trip with a Win - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Chase Series Win in Final Battle with Admirals - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Alex Ierullo Named to ECHL All-Rookie Team
- One Last Wild Weekend Before the Playoffs
- Swamp Rabbits Clinch 2023 Kelly Cup Playoff Berth, Announce Playoff Tickets on Sale
- Swamp Rabbits End Skid Over Orlando; Clinch Kelly Cup Playoff Berth
- Swamp Rabbits Fall Despite Late Push