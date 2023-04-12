Lightning Reassign Dureau to Syracuse, Crunch Recall LaFontaine, Solar Bears Sign Poreda

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Solar Bears General Manager and Head Coach Matt Carkner announced the following roster transactions today.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Jaydon Dureau to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) from the Orlando Solar Bears.

The Syracuse Crunch have recalled goaltender Jack LaFontaine from loan to the Orlando Solar Bears.

The Orlando Solar Bears have agreed to terms with goaltender Jimmy Poreda.

Dureau, 22, has appeared in 36 games this season for the Solar Bears, scoring six goals and 13 assists. Dureau skated in 13 AHL games for the Crunch this season, earning one goal and one assist.

Prior to his professional career, the White City, Saskatchewan native played in 207 games in the Western Hockey League for the Portland Winterhawks, scoring 196 points on 65 goals and 131 assists.

Dureau was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fifth round, 147th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft.

LaFontaine, 25, has appeared in 30 games this season for the Solar Bears, posting a 11-14-1-0 record with a 3.49 goals-against average (GAA) and a .898 save percentage (SV%). He has appeared in four games with the Crunch this season posting a 1-2-0 record with a 2.43 goals-against average and .919 save percentage.

Prior to his pro career, LaFontaine played in 96 NCAA games for the University of Michigan from 2016 to 2018 and the University of Minnesota from 2018 to 2022. During the 2021-22 season, LaFontaine was named the Mike Richter Award winner as the NCAA's top goaltender and a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the Nation's top collegiate player.

Poreda, 27, appeared in 11 games for the Solar Bears this season, posting a 6-4-0 record, a 2.68 GAA and a .915 SV%,

The Buffalo, New York native is in his second tour of duty with the Solar Bears during the 2022-23 campaign, signing with the team in December of 2022 after starting the season with the Knoxville Ice Bears of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL).

Prior to his professional career, Poreda played in 61 games over four years at The State University of New York (SUNY) - Plattsburgh, recording a 2.31 career goals against average and a .920 SV% Poreda was named SUNYAC Second Team All-Conference during the 2018-19 regular season.

NEXT HOME GAME: Orlando wraps up the home schedule on Friday, April 14, when they entertain the Jacksonville Icemen on Fan Appreciation Night. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m.

