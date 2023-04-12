ECHL All-Rookie Team Announced

April 12, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL) and Belleville Senators (AHL), are proud to announce that two players have made the ECHL All-Rookie Team.

Hank Crone and Liam Finlay have both been named to the All-Rookie Team. Hank Crone is having the best rookie season in team history. Crone leads the ECHL in points with 105, and in goals with 49. The Dallas, Texas native joined the Americans this season after three years of college hockey, two at Denver, and one at Northern Michigan.

Liam Finlay joined the Americans this season, after spending the last two years in Europe. He has 68 points in 52 games this year (31 goals and 37 assists). Like Hank Crone, he also played his college hockey at the University of Denver. He is one of four players on the Americans roster with 30 goals or more.

See the complete All Rookie Team below. The Americans are home tonight to host the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 PM CDT.

2022-23 ECHL All-Rookie Team

G - Remi Poirier, Idaho Steelheads (23 gp, 19-2-2, 2.07 GAA, .928 save pct.)

D - Owen Headrick, Idaho Steelheads (58 gp, 14g, 39a, 54 pts.)

D - Michael Joyaux, Newfoundland Growlers (70 gp, 9g, 32a, 41 pts.)

F - Hank Crone, Allen Americans (66 gp, 49g, 56a, 105 pts.)

F - Liam Finlay, Allen Americans (52 gp, 31g, 37a, 68 pts.)

F - Alex Ierullo, Greenville Swamp Rabbits (65 gp, 25g, 55a, 80 pts.)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.