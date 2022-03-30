Lions Going for Second Straight Win

Last night, in a game that was crucial for the team's quest to qualify for the postseason, the Lions defeated the Maine Mariners 5-3. As a result of the victory, head coach Éric Bélanger and his players were able to reclaim fourth spot in the North Division. Trois-Rivières will be looking to repeat that performance tonight when they host the Adirondack Thunder.

The Lions will be able to count on some quality offensive help as well, as forward Alexis D'Aoust is back with the team after a stint in the American Hockey League. D'Aoust enjoyed a terrific start to the season with Trois-Rivières, registering 15 goals and 15 assists in 28 games. Hopefully his presence will ensure a second straight win for the Lions.

The Lions have had success against Adirondack this season, winning three of the five games the teams have played against each other. The Thunder currently sits in last place in the North Division, six points out of a playoff spot. With only 11 games left to play in the regular season, rest assured that head coach Bélanger is looking for his players to give the same strong performance tonight that they gave yesterday.

Players to watch:

The Lions' Alexandre Fortin (#19) has been very impressive since his return to the team. He's certainly contributed offensively, with five goals and one assist in only four games.

Keep your eyes on the Thunder's Shane Harper, who's had a strong season with 18 goals and 24 assists in 38 games.

