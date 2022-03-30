Game Day Preview: Americans Host KC, 7:05 PM

March 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans defenseman Darian Skeoch (right) vs. the Kansas City Mavericks

(Allen Americans, Credit: Kansas City Mavericks) Allen Americans defenseman Darian Skeoch (right) vs. the Kansas City Mavericks(Allen Americans, Credit: Kansas City Mavericks)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), open the week with a Wednesday night game against the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 pm. Tonight is a makeup game for the game lost on December 18th. Tickets for all remaining home games are on sale NOW at the Americans Website or call 972-912-1000.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:35 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Next Home Game: Sunday, April 3 vs. Tulsa.

Three Points Weekend: The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, lost the final game of their three-game series on Sunday afternoon in Toledo, by a score of 4-2. Nolan Kneen (4) and Josh Winquist (12) provided the Americans goals. Francis Marotte made the start and suffered the loss for Allen stopping 32 of 35 Walleye shots. The Americans took three out of a possible six points last week in Toledo with a win and an overtime loss. The Americans enter tonight's game against the Kansas City Mavericks in fourth place in the Mountain Division.

Troock Big Week: Americans forward Branden Troock led the way for the Americans last week with five points in three games against the Toledo Walleye. (3 goals and 2 assists). Troock is fourth overall on the team in scoring with 45 points.

Costello Remains Top 5: Americans forward Chad Costello is fourth overall in the league in scoring with 67 points. Costello trails Fort Wayne's Will Graber by eight points for the overall lead. Graber had 10 points in four games last week for Fort Wayne.

Spencer Asuchak Streak Ends: Americans forward Spencer Asuchak had his scoring streak come to an end last week in Toledo. He has five goals in his last six games.

Middle of the Pack: The Allen Americans are 14th overall in the ECHL averaging 13.43 penalty minutes per game. The Allen Americans opponent tonight, the Kansas City Mavericks, lead the ECHL with 1,331 penalty minutes. That's 200 more PIMS than second place Norfolk.

Not Working Overtime: The Allen Americans have just one win in overtime games this season and own a 1-7 record in OT.

Comparing Allen and KC:

Allen Americans:

Home: 15-12-2-0

Away: 13-13-5-1

Overall: 28-25-7-1

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Goals: (25) Chad Costello

Assists: (42) Chad Costello

Points: (67) Chad Costello

+/-: (+21) Kris Myllari

PIM: (106) Darian Skeoch

Kansas City Mavericks:

Home: 18-13-1-1

Road: 11-17-3-0

Overall: 29-30-4-1

Last 10: 3-5-2-0

Kansas City Mavericks Team Leaders:

Goals: (28) Darik Angeli

Assists: (37) Marcus Crawford

Points: (64) Darik Angeli

+/-: (+23) Nick Pastujov

PIM: (242) Mikael Robidoux.

Images from this story

