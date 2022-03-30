ECHL Transactions - March 30
March 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 30, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Trois-Rivières:
Tyler Boivin, F
Tulsa:
Andrew Shewfelt, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Wichita:
Mike Robinson, G from Reading
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Patrick Grasso, F assigned by Utica [3/29]
Delete Nick Rivera, F placed on reserve [3/29]
Cincinnati:
Add Lukas Craggs, F assigned by Rochester
Add Graeme Brown, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Liam MacDougall, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve
Delete Kylor Wall, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Mark Hartig, G added as EBUG
Add Max Zimmer, F activated from reserve
Delete Chase Zieky, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Colton Point, G activated from reserve
Add Mitch Versteeg, D activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Timmons, F placed on reserve
Delete Peter Thome, G placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Mitch Gillam, G returned from loan to Rockford
Add Cliff Watson, D assigned by Rockford
Add Chad Yetman, F assigned by Rockford
Add Riley McKay, F assigned by Rockford
Delete C.J. Eick, F placed on reserve
Delete Griff Jeszka, F placed on reserve
Delete Cam Bakker, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/28)
Delete Chase Lang, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/24)
Delete Jordan Schneider, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/24)
Delete Tom Aubrun, G recalled by Rockford
Jacksonville:
Add Pavel Vorobei, D activated from reserve
Delete Jacob Panetta, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Olivier LeBlanc, D assigned by Cleveland
Add Zach Jordan, F assigned by Cleveland
Delete Jeremy Masella, D placed on reserve
Delete Tanner Nagel, F placed on reserve
Delete Andrew DeBrincat, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/26)
Maine:
Delete J.D. Greenway, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/28)
Delete Alex Kile, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
Rapid City:
Add Quinn Wichers, D returned from loan to Tucson (a.m.)
Add Avery Peterson, F added to active roster (traded from Wichita)
Add Jay Stevens, G added as EBUG
Delete Alex Stevens, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Delete Jordan Subban, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/27)
Toledo:
Add Matt Cooper, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Add Jesse Mychan, F added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)
Delete Billy Christopoulos, G loaned to Toronto (AHL)
Delete Matt Cooper, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Trois-Rivières:
Add Alexis D'Aoust, F returned from loan to Grand Rapids
Delete Jonathan Joannette, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Connor Bramwell, F signed contract, added to active roster
Utah:
Add Kyle Betts, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Delete Johnny Walker, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Matt Quercia, F activated from reserve
Add Felix Pare, F activated from reserve
Delete Samuel Houde, F placed on reserve
Delete Sean Josling, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Jordan Muzzillo, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Steven Ipri, F signed contract, added to active roster
Worcester:
Delete Ken Appleby, G recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 30, 2022
- ECHL Transactions - March 30 - ECHL
- Thunder Adds Rookies Ipri, Muzzillo - Wichita Thunder
- Kyle Betts Signs with Grizz - Utah Grizzlies
- Lions Going for Second Straight Win - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Notes: at Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Quinn Wichers Returns from AHL Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- IceHogs Assign Four to the Fuel - Indy Fuel
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host KC, 7:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Everblades Welcome Steelheads to the Swamp - Florida Everblades
- Icemen Score Nine Unanswered Goals in 9-3 Win - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.