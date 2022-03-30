ECHL Transactions - March 30

March 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 30, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Trois-Rivières:

Tyler Boivin, F

Tulsa:

Andrew Shewfelt, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Wichita:

Mike Robinson, G from Reading

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Patrick Grasso, F assigned by Utica [3/29]

Delete Nick Rivera, F placed on reserve [3/29]

Cincinnati:

Add Lukas Craggs, F assigned by Rochester

Add Graeme Brown, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Liam MacDougall, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve

Delete Kylor Wall, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Mark Hartig, G added as EBUG

Add Max Zimmer, F activated from reserve

Delete Chase Zieky, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Colton Point, G activated from reserve

Add Mitch Versteeg, D activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Timmons, F placed on reserve

Delete Peter Thome, G placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Mitch Gillam, G returned from loan to Rockford

Add Cliff Watson, D assigned by Rockford

Add Chad Yetman, F assigned by Rockford

Add Riley McKay, F assigned by Rockford

Delete C.J. Eick, F placed on reserve

Delete Griff Jeszka, F placed on reserve

Delete Cam Bakker, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/28)

Delete Chase Lang, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/24)

Delete Jordan Schneider, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/24)

Delete Tom Aubrun, G recalled by Rockford

Jacksonville:

Add Pavel Vorobei, D activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Panetta, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Olivier LeBlanc, D assigned by Cleveland

Add Zach Jordan, F assigned by Cleveland

Delete Jeremy Masella, D placed on reserve

Delete Tanner Nagel, F placed on reserve

Delete Andrew DeBrincat, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/26)

Maine:

Delete J.D. Greenway, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/28)

Delete Alex Kile, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

Rapid City:

Add Quinn Wichers, D returned from loan to Tucson (a.m.)

Add Avery Peterson, F added to active roster (traded from Wichita)

Add Jay Stevens, G added as EBUG

Delete Alex Stevens, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Delete Jordan Subban, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/27)

Toledo:

Add Matt Cooper, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Add Jesse Mychan, F added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)

Delete Billy Christopoulos, G loaned to Toronto (AHL)

Delete Matt Cooper, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Trois-Rivières:

Add Alexis D'Aoust, F returned from loan to Grand Rapids

Delete Jonathan Joannette, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Connor Bramwell, F signed contract, added to active roster

Utah:

Add Kyle Betts, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Delete Johnny Walker, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Matt Quercia, F activated from reserve

Add Felix Pare, F activated from reserve

Delete Samuel Houde, F placed on reserve

Delete Sean Josling, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Jordan Muzzillo, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Steven Ipri, F signed contract, added to active roster

Worcester:

Delete Ken Appleby, G recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.