Steelheads Slip in Power Play Battle with Florida, 4-3

ESTERO, Fla. - The Idaho Steelheads (34-28-3) just missed out on points thanks to a late tally by the Florida Everblades (36-18-10) in a 4-3 loss on Wednesday night from Hertz Arena.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Steelheads and Everblades worked through a feeling out process early in the game, but as the first period wore on so did the chances. The first tally came on the lone power play of the frame as forward Jack Becker (PP, 17:25 1st) deflected a shot net-front to nudge ahead 1-0. The Everblades struck back with two goals in 16 seconds early in the second period to spin the game around in their favor, however forward Colton Kehler (6:56 2nd) notched a shot from a knee on a turnover to level the scoring again, 2-2. On their second power play, the Steelheads converted again thanks to forward Will Merchant (PP, 8:33 3rd) to step ahead by one before the Everblades answered again for a 3-3 game. A late power play for the Everblades set them up for the game-winner in the 4-3 decision.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. FLA - Alex Aleardi (game-winner, assist)

2. FLA - Joe Pendenza (goal, 2 assists)

3. FLA - Blake Winiecki (game-tying goal)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jack Becker (F) - 1st professional goal

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Jack Becker: Becker scored his first professional goal on Wednesday, needing just five games to find the first one. He has two points in two games, both of which have come on the power play.

- Colton Kehler: Kehler has quietly stacked up the scoring, now with his fourth goal in four games. He's on a four-game point streak (4-3-7) in that time.

- Will Merchant: Merchant continued his scoring stretch with his third power play goal in four games. He's also on a four-game point streak (4-3-7) in that time.

- Michael Prapavessis: Prapavessis continued his scoring run with another assist on Wednesday, his fourth in two games on the power play and sixth overall in that time. He sits alone in second on the team in assists (27) now with 11 assists in five games.

CATCH OF THE DAY

The Steelheads power play continued to remain stalwart with another two goals on two opportunities. It's just the fourth time the Steelheads have had a perfect power play record in a game and their first since going 2-for-2 on January 8 against Utah, and all four times the Steelheads have had a maximum of two power play chances. It's also the second-straight game that the Steelheads earned a multi-goal game on the man-advantage and third time in their last four games, and now in that stretch the Steelheads are 9-for-19, 31.6%) on the power play.

ATTENDANCE: 4,785

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads and Everblades continue their three-game weekend on Friday, Apr. 1 at 5:30 p.m. MT from Hertz Arena. Coverage begins at 5:10 p.m. on 95.3 The Ticket & FloHockey.

