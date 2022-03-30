Thunder Adds Rookies Ipri, Muzzillo

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers, American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced the signing of forward Steven Ipri and defenseman Jordan Muzzillo to standard player contracts.

Ipri, 24, turns pro after completing a four-year career at Mercyhurst University. A native of Broadview Heights, Ohio, the 5-foot-11, 154-pound forward finished with 56 points (25g, 31a) in 92 career games for the Lakers. His best year came in 2018-19 when he tallied 23 points (8g, 15a) in 36 games.

Prior to his collegiate career, Ipri played two seasons in the North American Hockey League with the Amarillo Bulls and Lone Star Brahmas. In 2016-17, he collected 40 points (18g, 22a) in 59 games and earned All-Rookie Second Team and All-South Division Rookie Team honors.

Muzzillo, 25, also turns pro after finishing his collegiate career. A native of Capron, Illinois, the 6-foot-2, 192-pound blueliner spent four years at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks with the 2020-21 campaign being cancelled due to the pandemic. In 55 games, he had 11 points (1g, 10a) for the Nanooks.

Prior to heading to school, he played two seasons for the North American Hockey League's Springfield Jr. Blues. Muzzillo was named to the NAHL All-Midwest Division Rookie Team in 2016-17. He was an alternate captain in 2017-18 and finished with 49 points (13g, 36a) in 112 games during his junior career.

Ipri will wear #23 and Muzzillo will wear #2.

