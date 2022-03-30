Iowa Ties in 3rd to Get Point at Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo, MI - The Iowa Heartlanders suffered a 4-3 overtime defeat to the Kalamazoo Wings Wednesday at the Wings Event Center. Kaid Oliver tied the game late, 3-3, but Matheson Iacopelli scored the overtime winner, his second of the night. The Heartlanders held a 2-0 lead for the first 29 minutes of play, but a three-goal second period for the K-Wings proved to be the difference maker. Trevor Gorsuch was solid in net for Kalamazoo, saving 41 for the win. All six Kalamazoo wins in the season series have been when Gorsuch has stopped 30+ shots.

Oliver's game-tying goal came with less than eight minutes left. Due to a Kalamazoo delayed penalty, the Heartlanders were skating six-on-five hockey. Oliver received a centering pass at net front and sent it whizzing past Trevor Gorsuch. Oliver has two goals in the season series with the Wings, both coming in the final minutes of the game.

Kris Bennett scored the first goal of the game at 13:14 of the first period on the power play. Yuki Miura held the puck in the slot and sent a no-look pass to Bennett at the left doorstep. The rookie shot with great accuracy in the top left circle for his 33rd goal of the year, the most in the ECHL.

Iowa extended their lead to two with 1:10 left in the period. On four-on-four hockey, Fedor Gordeev took a flick from the top of the right-wing circle. He snuck it inside the post for his fifth of the season.

The Heartlanders had much more trouble in the second period, allowing three consecutive Kalamazoo scores. In a 22-minute span, Iowa gave the Wings five power play opportunities. The Heartlanders allowed one power-play goal while going 1-for-3 offensively.

Corbin Kaczperski took the overtime loss for the Heartlanders, stopping 30.

Iowa continues its four-game road trip Friday and Saturday at Cincinnati (6:35 PM puck drops) and at Indy Sunday at 4:00 p.m.

