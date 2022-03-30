Game Notes: at Utah

March 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







GAME #64 at Utah

3/30/22 | Maverik Center | 7:10 P.M.

LAST TIME OUT: Kenton Helgesen had two assists, Max Coatta and Colton Leiter each scored and Brad Arvanitis made 34 saves but the Rush were edged out by the Atlanta Gladiators in overtime, 3-2, Sunday afternoon at The Monument Ice Arena.

STILL HOT: The Rush picked up a point in the overtime loss against Atlanta on Sunday afternoon and now have points in 14 of their past 16 games. Rapid City has gone an impressive 10-2-1-3 during that 16-game stretch.

BIG GAMES ON DECK: The Rush arrive in Utah in second-place in the Mountain Division, trailing the division-leading Grizzlies by just three points. Rapid City has a game in had on Utah and the two teams will play three times this week; Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. These are the final three games of the season series between the Rush and the Grizzlies. In nine prior matchups, Rapid City is 4-3-1-1. The Rush are 0-2-0-0 at Maverik Center this season and have not made a trip to Utah since the first week of November, for their fifth and sixth games of the season.

PENALTY ASSASSINS: The Rush went 1-for-1 on the penalty kill on Sunday and have now killed off 26 of the last 27 penalties they have committed, including each of the last 17. Rapid City leads the ECHL in penalty kill percentage at 85.8%.

HELLO, OLD FRIEND: Rapid City made a trade on Tuesday as it acquired Avery Peterson from the Florida Everblades in a three-team deal. The Rush shipped Jake Wahlin and future considerations to Wichita, who sent Matteo Gennaro to Florida. Peterson spent the 2020-21 season with the Rush and was second on the team and sixth in the league with 27 goals. He finished with 50 points in 71 games.

WICHERS RETURNS: The Rush got reinforcements back from the AHL on Wednesday morning as Quinn Wichers was returned from his loan to the Tucson Roadrunners. The rookie defenseman has made five trips to Tucson and played in a combined 16 games for the Roadrunners. In 34 games with the Rush, he has two goals and five assists.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Rush will play their next six games away from home after playing the last nine on home ice. Rapid City went 5-1-1-2 in its nine-game homestand...Rapid City's magic number to clinch a playoff spot is 10. Any combination of 10 points gained by the Rush or lost by the Tulsa Oilers would give the Rush their first Kelly Cup appearance since the 2014-15 season...in nine games against the Grizzlies this season, Max Coatta has three goals and seven assists.

UP NEXT: The Rush and the Grizzlies will meet again on Friday night for the second game of their three-game week with one another. Puck drop at Maverik Center is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

