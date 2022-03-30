Kapelmaster Shutout Hands Indy Win over Cyclones

March 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Playing their first of four games during the week, the Indy Fuel hosted the Cincinnati Cyclones on Wednesday night. Thanks to goals from Riley McKay, Brycen Martin and Cliff Watson as well as a shutout from Justin Kapelmaster the Fuel would go on to win 3-0 on home ice.

Although both teams both had a chance on the man-advantage to start the period, both Justin Kapelmaster and Michael Houser held their opponents off. Indy would get outshot by the Cyclones 16 to 7 throughout the remaining minutes but would eventually head to the locker room scoreless.

After outshooting the Cyclones 16-3 to start the second stanza, the Fuel would be the first team to get the board. Picking up a loose puck in their own zone, Riley McKay streaked down the sideboards and fired a wrist shot that would deflect under the arm of Houser. The Fuel would continue to dominate the Cyclones throughout the period but eventually, head to the locker room leading by a goal.

The Fuel would outshoot the Cyclones 10-5 throughout the first half of the period but Cincinnati's defense would hold them at bay. Defending a barrage of shots throughout the remaining minutes, Indy would double their lead when Brycen Martin tucked a wrist shot through the legs of Houser.

Scoring the empty-net goal, Cliff Watson would tally his fifth goal of the season when he shot the puck from his own goal line, making the score 3-0. Kapelmaster would hold off the Cyclones in the remaining minutes, earning his third shutout of the season.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 8th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.