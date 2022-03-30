Admirals Bounce Back and Defeat Jacksonville

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes, defeated the Jacksonville Icemen, 3-1, in the second of five matchups this week.

Coming off of a 9-3 loss from last night, the Admirals looked to put the game behind them and get back in the win column. Jacksonville was able to continue the momentum getting on the scoreboard first from a Travis Howe goal with 13:28 remaining in the first period.

Norfolk was able to respond to the goal nearly ten minutes later with a goal from Blake Murray. Murray has now scored 12 goals and has 25 total points on the season.

Tied on goals and total shots after one, Norfolk increased the intensity in the second period. Penalties from Ian McKinnon and Craig Martin with 9:31 remaining in the second set up a five-on-three power play for the Admirals. Noah Corson collected a puck from Alex Tonge and found the back of the net to put the Admirals up by one. With the assist, Tonge now has a six-game point streak.

Greg Betzold added on to the Admirals lead, with 14:02 left in the third, scoring his ninth of the season, and second with Norfolk.

A Marly Quince high-sticking penalty with 11:06 left in the game set up a power-play for the Icemen. They converted the power play scoring less than a minute later on a goal from Pavel Vorobei to bring the game to 3-2 in Norfolk's favor.

Attempting to tie the game up, Jacksonville pulled goaltender Charles Williams with just under two minutes to play. Norfolk found the empty net as Corson scored with 1:17 left. The Quebec native has been on fire as of late, with eight goals in the last six games has 19 goals and 42 points on the season.

Dylan Wells had another outstanding performance between the pipes, with 30 saves on 32 shots against. Wells picked up his 15th win of the season with the victory tonight. It was the first victory on home ice for the Admirals since February 18 against the Rapid City Rush.

With the win, the Admirals are now 23-35-2-3, and 2-3 against Jacksonville this season. The two teams will meet once again again on Friday, April 1st at 7:30PM.

