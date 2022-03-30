Grizzlies Gameday: Big Game vs Rapid City

Rapid City Rush (32-21-5-5, 74 points, .587 Win %) at Utah Grizzlies (37-24-2-1, 77 points, .602 Win %)

Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm. Broadcast: Mixlr/FloSports

It's the first of a big three-game series vs Rapid City. It's the fourth of a six game homestand. Utah is home for 5 of their last 8 regular season games. Utah is 18-4 at home vs Mountain Division opponents. It's the 10th of 12 regular season meetings between the clubs. Utah is 5-4 vs Rapid City this season.

Games This Week

Wednesday - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Bud Light College Night.

Friday, April 1, 2022 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. AFCU Friday.

Saturday, April 2, 2022 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm. Faith and Family Night.

All times Mountain. Every game can be seen on FloHockey and heard on Mixlr.

Trent Miner Breaks Grizzlies Single Season Shutout Record

Trent Miner earned a 33 save shutout, which was his league leading 6th of the season. Miner broke a franchise record for shutouts in a season, breaking a tie with Mike Bales, who had 5 shutouts in the 2000-01 season, which was the Grizzlies last year in the old IHL.

Grizzlies Goaltending Shutouts (2021-2022)

Trent Miner - 21 save shutout vs Idaho on October 24, 2021.

Trent Miner - 27 save shutout at Wichita on October 29, 2021.

Trent Miner - 27 save shutout vs Kalamazoo on December 6, 2021.

Trent Miner - 28 save shutout vs Wichita on December 15, 2021.

Trent Miner - 30 save shutout at Idaho on March 18, 2022.

Trent Miner - 33 save shutout vs Tulsa on March 26, 2022.

Grizzlies Single Season Shutout Leaders

Trent Miner - 6 (2021-22).

Mike Bales - 5 (2000-01)

Joe Cannata - 4 (2018-19).

Igor Bobkov - 4 (2014-15).

Alfie Michaud - 4 (2005-06).

Tommy Salo - 4 (1995-96).

Grizzlies Sign Goaltender Thomas Sigouin

Grizzlies add goaltender Thomas Sigouin. He played in 1 game with Orlando and 1 game with Indy earlier this season. Sigouin played in 8 games with Concordia University this season and had a 4-4 record with a .913 save percentage and a 3.12 goals against average. Sigouin played with the QMJHL's Sherbrooke Phoenix from 2017-2020 and was with the Quebec Remparts in the 2020-21 season. In 59 career games in the QMJHL Sigouin went 34-16-7 with a 2.71 goals against average and a .904 save percentage.

Kyle Betts Joins Grizz

Forward Kyle Betts joins the Utah Grizzlies after spending the last 13 days with the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Betts signed an ATO with the Eagles on March 16 after playing at Cornell University for 4 seasons from 2017-2020, and 2022. Betts scored 17 goals and 31 assists in 125 games at Cornell. Betts had a combined +22 rating at Cornell. Betts has good size at 6'1" and 182 pounds. He will wear number 61 for Utah, which was previously worn this season by Gehrett Sargis.

Recent Transactions

March 30 - Forward Kyle Betts signs ATO with Grizzlies.

March 29 - Grizzlies sign goaltender Thomas Sigouin. Utah released forward Taylor Crunk.

March 26 - Grizzlies release forward Quinn Ryan.

March 25 - Grizzlies Sign Dakota Raabe

March 24 - Charle-Edouard D'Astous Returned from Loan to Colorado.

March 21 - Grizzlies acquire forward Dylan Fitze from Orlando for Brian Bowen.

March 15 - Grizzlies sign forward Johnny Walker.

March 14 - Grizzlies sign defenseman James Shearer.

Ben Tardif Continues to Amaze

For Ben Tardif the month of March has been a great one. In 11 games in March, the first year pro has 12 points (8 goals, 4 assists). Tardif leads the club with 16 multiple point games. Tardif and Luke Martin are tied for the team lead with 32 assists and Ben is 3rd in shots on goal with 166. Ben is 2nd on the team with 49 points, which leads all forwards. He has 8 shorthanded points (4 goals, 4 assists) and is 2nd on the team in power play goals (4) and power play assists (12).

First Place Grizzlies

Utah is in first place in the Mountain Division with a .602 points percentage. Utah has played in 64 of 72 games in the regular season. If the season ended today the .602 % would be the 5th best season in franchise history.

Season Series vs Rapid City

Utah is 5-4 vs Rapid City this season. Utah is 20-6-2-1 in their last 29 meetings with Rapid City. March 30 will be the 10th of 12 meetings between the division rivals. 4 different Utah goaltenders have faced the Rush this season but Trent Miner, with a combination of AHL Call-ups and injuries, has not faced Rapid City this season.

Watch out for the special teams in the series. Rapid City's power play is 12 for 29 vs Utah this season. Utah's power play is 3 for 24 vs RC. Rapid City has the best penalty kill in the league at 85.8 percent. They are 26 for their last 27 on the penalty kill.

November 5, 2021 - Rapid City 2 Utah 5 - Trey Bradley 1 goal, 2 assists. Neil Robinson scored first pro goal 2:53 into the 3rd period to break a 2-2 tie. Brian Bowen and Robinson each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Brandon Cutler and Andrew Nielsen added goals in the win. Luke Martin had 2 assists and was a +3. Peyton Jones saved 25 of 25 to earn his 2nd win of the season.

November 6, 2021 - Rapid City 3 Utah 4 - Utah got goals from Luke Martin, Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Brandon

Cutler and Quinn Ryan. Utah outshot Rapid City 40 to 23. RC went 1 for 1 on the power play and Utah was 1 for 2. Peyton Jones saved 20 of 23 in the win.

December 27, 2021 - Utah 0 Rapid City 3 - Utah's 6 game win streak ended. Utah outshot RC 46 to 31. Luka Burzan had 10 shots. Matthew Boucher had 8 shots. Andrew Nielsen had 6 shots. Garrett Metcalf saved 28 of 30. Rapid City's Lukas Parik saved all 46.

December 29, 2021 - Utah 4 Rapid City 3 - Trey Bradley 3 goals. Ben Tardif 2 assists. Mason Mannek 1 goal. Luka Burzan game winning assist. Emergency starting goalie Brady Devries saves 18 of 21 in an improbable win. December 31, 2021 - Utah 1 Rapid City 3 - Christian Simeone scored Utah's lone goal. Rapid City went 3 for 7 on power play, Utah was 0 for 3.

January 1, 2022 - Utah 6 Rapid City 4 - Mason Mannek 2 goals, 1 assist. Tyler Penner 3 assists. Gehrett Sargis and Ben Tardif 1 goal, 1 assist each. Zac Robbins and Andrew Nielsen added goals. Cole Kehler saved 34 of 38 for his first Utah win.

March 4, 2022 - Utah 2 Rapid City 1 (Shootout) - Luka Burzan scored his 9th goal of the season. Peyton Jones saved 49 of 50, including all 7 shots he saw in the shootout to pick up his 14th win of the season. Charle-Edouard D'Astous won the game in the 7th round of the shootout.

March 5, 2022 - Utah 2 Rapid City 10 - Most goals allowed in a game since November 2012.

March 6, 2022 - Utah 2 Rapid City 3 - Tyler Penner and Charle-Edouard D'Astous scored for Utah.

Grizzlies Roster

Forwards: Kyle Betts, Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Luka Burzan, Dylan Fitze, Mason Mannek, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Zac Robbins, Christian Simone, Benjamin Tardif, Johnny Walker.

Defenseman: Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Austin Crossley, Miles Gendron, Shane Kuzmeski, Luke Martin, Connor McDonald, Kyle Pouncy, James Shearer, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders: Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf, Trent Miner, Thomas Sigouin.

2021-2022 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 37-24-2-1

Home record: 20-11. Utah has outscored opponents 110 to 91 at home. Utah is home for 5 of their last 8 games.

Road record: 17-13-2-1.

Win percentage: .602. Best win % in Mountain Division.

Streak: Won 1.

Standings Points: 77.

Last 10: 5-5.

Goals per game: 3.30 (Tied 11th) Goals for: 211. Rapid City also has scored 3.30 goals per game.

Goals against per game: 3.20 (13th) Goals Against: 205. Rapid City is 12th in goals against per game at 3.14.

Shots per game: 31.97 (11th)

Shots against per game: 32.14 (16th)

Power Play: 37 for 204 - 18.1 % (20th)

Penalty Kill: 201 for 261- 77.0 % (24th)

Penalty Minutes: 869. 13.58 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 20 (1st).

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 9.

Record When Scoring First: 18-8-0-1. Utah has scored first in 27 of 64 games this season. Utah is 19-16-2 when the opposition scores first.

Record in One Goal Games: 14-5-2-1. 22 of the 64 games have been decided by 1. 18 games have been decided by 2. Utah is 11-7 in 2 goal games.

Bear Bites

Utah is 18-4 at home vs Mountain Division teams. The Grizzlies are 11-4-0-1 in the 3rd game of a series. Utah leads the league with 20 shorthanded goals. Utah is 25-1 when leading after 2 periods. Utah has outscored opponents 84 to 59 in the 2nd periods. Utah is 2nd in the league with 10 wins when trailing after 1 period. Utah is 14-5-2-1 in one goal games.

