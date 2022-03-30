IceHogs Assign Four to the Fuel

INDIANAPOLIS - The Rockford IceHogs, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the ECHL's Indy Fuel, announced Wednesday that they have assigned Riley McKay, Chad Yetman and Cliff Watson to the Fuel. Additionally, goaltender Mitch Gillam has been released from his PTO with the IceHogs and will rejoin the Fuel.

Yetman, 22, returns to the Fuel after playing in one game with the IceHogs. Skating in 15 AHL games this season with the IceHogs, Yetman has one goal, two assists and four penalty minutes. The 6-foot-1, 203-pound defenseman has appeared in 27 games for the Fuel registering eight goals and 15 assists. Skating in four games for the IceHogs this season, Yetman has earned a plus-2 rating.

McKay, 23, joins the Fuel after he has played in 49 ECHL games, earning 12 goals, 13 assists and 190 penalty minutes. The Swan River, Manitoba native has played in two games for the IceHogs this season.

Watson, 28, comes to Indy after spending the majority of the season with the IceHogs. Skating in 17 games with Rockford, Watson has registered four assists and eight penalty minutes. In 11 games with the Fuel this year, the Sheboygan, Wisconsin native tallied four goals and four assists.

