Houser Makes 41 Saves in Loss to Indy
March 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Indianapolis, IN - Justin Kapelmaster made 37 saves to help the Fuel shut out the Cyclones by a 3-0 final Wednesday evening.
The Cyclones are 33-28-3-0 on the season with 8 games to play. Indy has tied the season series with each team owning six wins, as they improve to a 28-30-2-3 overall record.
- Both goaltenders Michael Houser and Justin Kapelmaster held each team scoreless through nearly 40 minutes. Houser alone faced 19 shots in the second period; a season-high in shots faced through just one period.
- Brandon Yeamans dropped the gloves following a hit on Luc Brown by Fuel Captain Keoni Texeira. Yeamans once again stepped up for his team, having fought for the fifth time this season.
- The lone goal from the middle frame came during a Cyclones power play, when Riley McKay stole a puck and skated in for a shorthanded goal from the right circle, beating Houser for his 13th goal of the season.
- Indy added a pair of goals late in the third. Former Cyclones Brycen Martin crashed the net to score his third goal of the season with just over three minutes left. Cincinnati pulled Houser for the extra attacker shortly after, but Cliff Watson shoveled the puck into the empty net from the length of the ice.
- Houser made 41 saves for the 'Clones.
The Cyclones host the Iowa Heartlanders for a pair of games, beginning Friday night.
The Cyclones host the Iowa Heartlanders for a pair of games, beginning Friday night.
