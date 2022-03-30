Quinn Wichers Returns from AHL Tucson

March 30, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush defenseman Quinn Wichers

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush defenseman Quinn Wichers(Rapid City Rush)

(WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that defenseman Quinn Wichers has been returned from his loan to the AHL Tucson Roadrunners.

Wichers returns to the Rush where he has appeared in 34 games and recorded two goals and five assists. The rookie defenseman has made five trips to the AHL ranks this season and during his time with Tucson has appeared in a combined 16 games. He is with the team and available for this week's road games in Utah against the Grizzlies.

The Rush open up their week on the road in Utah on Wednesday night. Rapid City enters Wednesday's game in second place in the Mountain Division, just three points behind the division-leading Grizzlies. There is a watch party on Wednesday night at Buffalo Wild Wings, and puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Maverik Center.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.