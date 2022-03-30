Kyle Betts Signs with Grizz

West Valley City, Utah - Forward Kyle Betts signs with the Utah Grizzlies after spending 13 days on an ATO (Amateur Tryout) with the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Betts will wear number 61 for the Grizzlies.

Betts played at Cornell University from 2017-2020, 2022. He was named 2nd team All-Ivy League in the 2021-22 season, where he scored 18 points (6 goals, 12 assists) while playing in all of team's 32 games. In 2021 he was named the ECAC Hockey Student-Athlete of the Year.

The Grizzlies host the Rapid City Rush for a 3 game series on March 30, April 1-2.

