LeBlanc, Windsor lift Solar Bears past Stingrays in 3-2 win

May 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (32-25-5-1) allowed an opportunistic South Carolina Stingrays (28-22-10-3) club to spoil 3-1 and 4-2 leads in the second period, and Max Novak scored an early power-play goal in the third period to deal Orlando a 5-4 loss on Saturday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

First Period

Orlando goal: Michael Joly (15) at 4:37. Assisted by Aaron Luchuk and Tristin Langan.

South Carolina goal: Dan DeSalvo (16) [SH] at 7:18. Assisted by Max Novak and Zach Malatesta.

Orlando goal: Anthony Repaci (8) at 7:50. Assisted by Alexander Kuqali and Jerry D'Amigo.

Shots: ORL 8, SC 12

Second Period

Orlando goal: J.J. Piccinich (11) at 5:20. Assisted by Mark Auk and Chris LeBlanc.

South Carolina goal: Dylan Steman (14) at 8:33. Assisted by Tim Harrison and Andrew Cherniwchan.

Orlando goal: Matthew Spencer (7) at 9:09. Assisted by Nolan Valleau and Tyler Bird.

South Carolina goal: Justin Florek (15) [PP] at 10:39. Assisted by Cole Ully and Dan DeSalvo.

South Carolina goal: Mark Cooper (9) at 17:07. Assisted by Dan DeSalvo.

Shots: ORL 15, SC 17

Third Period

South Carolina goal: Max Novak (7) [PP] at 4:26. Assisted by Cole Ully and Tyler Nanne.

Shots: ORL 12, SC 6

Goaltending:

ORL: Michael Lackey, 30-for-35

SC: Hunter Shepard, 31-for-35

THREE STARS:

1) Max Novak - SC

2) Dan DeSalvo - SC

3) Mark Cooper - SC

NOTABLES:

The Solar Bears are now 7-5-0-0 against the Stingrays this season

J.J. Piccinich scored his 50th career pro goal; he has 29 in his career with the Solar Bears

Mark Auk assisted on Piccinich's goal, giving him 30 assists with the Solar Bears this season, and setting a new club single-season mark for assists by a defenseman (Michael Brodzinsk - 29, 2018-19)

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears conclude the weekend with Faith and Family Night presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson against the South Carolina Stingrays at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Sunday, May 23 at 3 p.m. The game is also a VyStar Credit Union Solar Bear Sunday - visit vystarcu.org/solarbears for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.