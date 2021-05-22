Military Weekend Continues vs Icemen

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades (38-18-3-2) wrap up the weekend against the Jacksonville Icemen (31-26-3-3) tonight at Hertz Arena. The Everblades took down the Icemen last night in a 4-2 contest and hold a 6-2-1-0 record against Jacksonville at home this season. Florida leads the Eastern Conference and can clinch a playoff spot with a win or an overtime or shootout loss tonight.

Last Time Out: The Blades skated to a 4-2 victory over the Icemen last night at Hertz Arena. Michael Huntebrinker, Myles Powell, and Logan Roe each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Florida. The Blades trailed 2-1 in the third, but the tallies from Huntebrinker and Powell put Florida over the top. John McCarron took over the league lead in goals when he scored his 28th marker of the season on an empty-netter with six seconds left in regulation.

Scouting the Icemen: Jacksonville is wrapped up in a tight playoff race in the Eastern Conference. The Icemen currently sit at sixth in the standings with a .540 points percentage, only a few ticks away from the fourth-place Orlando Solar Bears at a .565 mark. Ara Nazarian (19g-25a) leads the Icemen with 44 points. Jacksonville has been a thorn in Florida's side all season, and the Icemen are the only team in the league to hold a winning record against the Everblades (8-6-0-0).

Solow Returns Home: Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced Tuesday that rookie forward Zach Solow has agreed to terms for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. Solow, 22, signed with the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League on Apr. 17, and proceeded to join the AHL's Chicago Wolves on an Amateur Try-Out (ATO) agreement. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound forward posted two goals and three assists in 13 games with the Wolves, including his first professional goal on Apr. 24.

Masella Makes Return: Florida defenseman Ben Masella returned to the ice last night for the Everblades after missing the previous 39 contests due to injury. Masella underwent a lower-body surgery after attempting to return to play on Feb. 12. The Montreal, PQ native initially sustained a lower-body injury on opening night after registering three assists against the Jacksonville Icemen. Following the season opener, Masella spent 19 games on injured reserve before his brief return in February. With an assist on Friday against Jacksonville, Masella has now registered at least one assist in each of the three games that he has suited up for.

WHO: Florida Everblades vs. Jacksonville Icemen

WHERE: Hertz Arena - Estero, Fla.

WHEN: Saturday, May 22 at 7:00 p.m.

