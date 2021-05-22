Toronto Sends Four Back to Wichita

May 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that the Toronto Marlies have loaned forwards Jeremy McKenna, Bobby McMann, Gordie Green and defenseman Noel Hoefenmayer to the Thunder.

The four rookies joined Wichita back in December before being called up to the Marlies in mid-February.

McKenna, 22, appeared in 28 games for Toronto. The native of Summerside, Prince Edward Island netted 13 points (5g, 8a) with the Marlies. He had 11 points (4g, 7a) in 13 games for the Thunder before he was called up.

He turned pro this season after a successful junior career with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Moncton Wildcats. The 5-foot-10, 174-pound forward led Moncton last season with 40 goals and was third in the league in that category. He recorded at least 70 points in three-straight seasons, notching a career-high 82 last year (40g, 42a). Overall, he piled up 282 points (137g, 145a) in 259 career games. McKenna served as an alternate captain for three-straight years as well.

McMann, 24, appeared in 21 games for the Marlies and finished with four points (2g, 2a). He was near the top of the rookie scoring lead for the Thunder before heading up to the AHL, recording 16 points (5g, 11a) in 15 games for Wichita.

He came off a terrific senior campaign at Colgate University. The Wainwright, Alberta native served as team captain and was nominated for the Hobey Baker Award last season. He recorded a team-high 20 points (10g, 10a) in 34 games. He finished his career with 92 points (37g, 55a) in 145 games for the Raiders. In 2018-19, he was named to the ECAC Third All-Star Team.

Green, 24, played in 14 games for Toronto, tallying two points (1g, 1a). He scored his first AHL goal on Thursday against Belleville. Green had 13 points (5g, 8a) in 12 games for the Thunder prior to his call-up.

The Ann Arbor, Michigan native recently completed a four-year career at Miami University. He's coming off of his best year with the Redhawks, notching career-highs in points (36) while also being named as team captain. The 5-foot-8, 172-pound forward finished with 115 points (48g, 67a) in 145 career games and was named to the NCHC Second All-Star Team.

Hoefenmayer, 22, returns to Wichita after playing in 18 games for the Marlies. He finished with six points (2g, 4a). The North York, Ontario native had seven points (2g, 5a) in 16 games for the Thunder earlier this season. The 6-foot, 192-pound defenseman was a fourth round draft pick (#108 overall) of the Arizona Coyotes in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

He had an outstanding career with the Ontario Hockey League's Ottawa 67's. He was named the 2019-20's CHL Defenseman of the Year, OHL First All-Star Team, OHL Most Outstanding Defenseman (Max Kaminsky Trophy), and OHL Most Points by a Defenseman. Hoefenmayer racked up 82 points (26g, 56a) in 58 games. He served as an alternate captain for the past two seasons. Overall, he tallied 222 points (65g, 157a) in 298 games and also recorded 33 points (12g, 21a) in 33 playoff games.

McKenna will wear #7. McMann will still wear #24. Green will wear #25. Hoefenmayer will wear #23.

Wichita continues its three-game road swing in Indiana tonight against the Fort Wayne Komets starting at 6:30 p.m. CST.

