Balanced Offense Leads to Win over Komets
May 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
FORT WAYNE, IN - Wichita evened up its three-game series against Fort Wayne on Saturday night, winning 4-2 at Memorial Coliseum.
Four different players found the net, led by Brayden Watts and Spencer Dorowicz who had two points each. Beau Starrett netted his 15th of the season. Evan Weninger grabbed his 16th win of the year, stopping 34 shots.
Watts got the scoring started just 2:52 into the first. He made a move around a defenseman and beat Robbie Beydoun under the arm to make it 1-0.
In the second, Gordie Green made it 2-0. He stepped up the right wall and fired a wrist shot past Beydoun for is sixth of the year. A.J. Jenks cut the lead to 2-1 with a power play goal at 12:13.
At 14:51, Starrett re-gained a two-goal advantage as he found a rebound at the right post and put it past Beydoun.
Nick Boka cut the lead to 3-2 at 16:14 when he skated around a defenseman and beat Weninger for his fourth of the year.
Fort Wayne had a terrific opportunity late in the third when Alex Peters was called for a four-minute double minor for high sticking. The Thunder penalty killing unit came up large and kept the Komets from tying the game. Dorowicz found an empty-net at 18:46 to make it 4-2 and the Thunder went on to take the victory.
Wichita claimed its 21st road win of the season, which is a new franchise record for road wins in a single season. Nine different players recorded points.
Dorowicz has goals in back-to-back games and points in six of the last seven contests. Watts has three points in the last two games. Starrett has goals in three of the last four and points in seven of his last eight outings. Cam Clarke, Stefan Fournier, Stephen Johnson, Jacob Graves and Matteo Gennaro each recorded assists.
Wichita concludes its Indiana trip tomorrow afternoon against Fort Wayne starting at 4 p.m. CST.
