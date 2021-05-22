Game Day Preview: Allen at Utah, 8:10 PM CST

May 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), face the Utah Grizzlies this evening in the third game of a four-game series. The Americans are 10-5-0-1 against Utah this season, and 25-16-0-2 over the last five years. The Americans look to grab the advantage in the weekend series tonight.

ALLEN AMERICANS TODAY:

PREGAME SHOW: 7:50 PM CST

PUCK DROP: 8:10 PM CST

WATCH LIVE: FLOHOCKEY.TV

LISTEN LIVE: AMERICANS 24/7

ON THE CALL: Tommy Daniels

Next Game: Sunday, May 23, @ Utah Grizzlies, 2:10 pm

Next Home Game: Monday, June 2, vs. Wichita Thunder, 7:05 pm. TICKETS

About the Last Game: The Utah Grizzlies evened the series after a 4-1 win on Friday night at the Maverik Center. Ty Lewis opened the scoring early on with his sixth goal of the season. Spencer Asuchak deflected Les Lancaster's shot into the Utah net to tie the game at 1-1 after the first period. The Grizzlies would go on to score the next three goals of the hockey game led by AJ White's second period goal, his 14th of the season. That would be the game winner for Utah. Ryan Lowney and Ty Lewis would add third period goals to give Utah the three-goal victory. Justin Kapelmaster made the start for Allen and suffered the loss. Utah scored the only power play goal of the night going 1 for 5 on the man advantage. The Americans, who own the league's best road power play went 0 for 3.

Hot Shot: Americans forward Spencer Asuchak leads the ECHL in shooting percentage at 23.5 % (21 for 90)

Power Play Specialist: The Allen Americans have the top two producers on the power play in the ECHL. Matt Register leads the ECHL with 26 power play points. Les Lancaster is second with 23. The Americans have the second-best power play in the ECHL at 21.1 %. The Fort Wayne Komets have the league's top power play at 26.6 %. Allen has the best road power play in the ECHL at 24.5 %,

Comparing Allen and Utah

Allen Americans:

Home: 23-7-2-1

Away: 16-15-0-0

Overall: 39-22-2-1

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Points: Les Lancaster, 56

Goals: Corey Mackin 27

Assists: Matt Register, 46

+/-: Matt Register, +15

PIM: Zane Franklin, 117

Utah Grizzlies:

Home: 18-7-3-3

Away: 13-15-2-3

Overall: 31-22-5-6

Last 10: 8-2-0-0

Utah Grizzlies Team Leaders:

Points: Matthew Boucher, 49

Goals: Matthew Boucher, 23

Assists: Trey Bradley, 31

+/-: Jack Jenkins, +9

PIM: Cole Fraser, 142

SINGLE GAME TICKETS ARE ON SALE!

Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2021.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.