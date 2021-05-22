Cameron Scores in Overtime to Lift Greenville to Sixth Straight Win

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Shawn Cameron scored in the final seconds of sudden-death overtime to hand the Greenville Swamp Rabbits a dramatic 4-3 victory over the Wheeling Nailers on Saturday night. Greenville extended their winning streak to six consecutive games.

The Rabbits jumped out to an early 2-0 lead courtesy of first period markers from Max Zimmer and Graham Knott. First, Zimmer received a perfect cross-ice pass from Ben Finkelstein who extended his point streak to 10 games at 12:48. Knott added his eighth goal of the season at 15:30 to double his team's advantage.

Wheeling responded with a pair to draw even before the midway mark of the second period. Nick Rivera scored a power play goal on a wraparound attempt at 3:05. Cody Sylvester tallied his first of eventual two goals at 9:13 for the equalizer.

At 12:40, Frank Hora put the Rabbits back in front with a go-ahead marker. Matt Strome fed Hora from beneath the goal line, and Hora unleashed a rocket from the right face-off circle for his sixth goal of the campaign.

Leading 3-2 after 40 minutes, Wheeling once again responded to draw even. Sylvester registered his 22nd goal of the season after squeezing a point-blank chance from the low-slot past John Lethemon.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits required sudden-death overtime for the 23rd time this season, and Cameron scored the game-winner with 17.8 seconds left on the clock. On a 2-on-2 rush, Cameron burst to the net on a power move and beat Louis-Philip Guindon low to the ice.

Final shots on goal were deadlocked at 37-37. Greenville finished the night 0-for-1 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Swamp Rabbits return to action on Sunday, May 23 to conclude a three-game set versus the Wheeling Nailers. Puck drop at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Ticket information is available online at swamprabbits.com.

