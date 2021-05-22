ECHL Transactions - May 22

May 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 22, 2021:

Florida:

Add Marcus Vela, F activated from reserve

Add Hugo Roy, F activated from reserve

Delete Mason Mitchell, F placed on reserve

Delete Michael Huntebrinker, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Spencer Watson, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Rauter, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Jason Binkley, D activated from reserve

Add Derek Lodermeier, F activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Cederholm, D placed on reserve

Delete Ian McKinnon, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Loren Ulett, F activated from reserve

Delete Koletrane Wilson, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Adam Carlson, G activated from reserve

Add Garrett Klotz, F activated from reserve

Delete Johnny Coughlin, D placed on reserve

Delete Brad Barone, G placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Zachary Malatesta, D activated from reserve

Delete Caleb Herbert, F placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Noel Hoefenmayer, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Jeremy McKenna, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Gordie Green, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Bobby McMann, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Garrett Schmitz, D placed on reserve

Delete Sean Allen, D placed on reserve

Delete Peter Crinella, F placed on reserve

Add Evan Buitenhuis, G activated from reserve [5/21]

Add Anthony Beauregard, F activated from reserve [5/21]

Delete Ian Scott, G placed on reserve [5/21]

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.