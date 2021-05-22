ECHL Transactions - May 22
May 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, May 22, 2021:
Florida:
Add Marcus Vela, F activated from reserve
Add Hugo Roy, F activated from reserve
Delete Mason Mitchell, F placed on reserve
Delete Michael Huntebrinker, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Spencer Watson, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Rauter, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Jason Binkley, D activated from reserve
Add Derek Lodermeier, F activated from reserve
Delete Jacob Cederholm, D placed on reserve
Delete Ian McKinnon, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Loren Ulett, F activated from reserve
Delete Koletrane Wilson, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Adam Carlson, G activated from reserve
Add Garrett Klotz, F activated from reserve
Delete Johnny Coughlin, D placed on reserve
Delete Brad Barone, G placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Zachary Malatesta, D activated from reserve
Delete Caleb Herbert, F placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Noel Hoefenmayer, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Jeremy McKenna, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Gordie Green, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Bobby McMann, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Garrett Schmitz, D placed on reserve
Delete Sean Allen, D placed on reserve
Delete Peter Crinella, F placed on reserve
Add Evan Buitenhuis, G activated from reserve [5/21]
Add Anthony Beauregard, F activated from reserve [5/21]
Delete Ian Scott, G placed on reserve [5/21]
