Strong Special Teams Spring Indy over the Rush

RAPID CITY - After losing the first two matchups with the Rapid City Rush, Indy returned to the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center for the third of a four-game series on Saturday night. Entering the third period down by a goal, Spencer Watson and Matt Marcinew would score for Indy to help them take a 3-2 win over the Rush on Saturday night.

Earning a power play :17 seconds into the first period, Indy's Spencer Watson walked down the sideboards and fired a wrist shot past Rapid City goaltender David Tendeck to give the Fuel a 1-0 lead. After killing off another penalty, the Rush tied the game at one goal each when Cedric Montminy jumped out of the penalty box, streaked down the ice and chipped a puck over the shoulder of Billy Christopoulos. Neither team would be able to break the tie throughout the remainder of the period, sending them into the locker room tied 1-1.

After a strong start to the second period for the Fuel, the Rush would be the first team to get on the board. During an odd-man rush, Rapid City made three passes to open up Eric Israel and he beat Christopoulos with a wrist shot, giving Rapid City a 2-1 lead. Although earning a power play in the second period, Indy was unable to score, sending Indy into the locker room down a goal.

Earning a long 5-on-3 power play five minutes into the third period, Indy controlled the puck for the majority of the man advantage. Getting open in the middle of the slot, Spencer Watson one-timed a pass from Jared Thomas, tying the game 2-2. After a physical third period, Matt Marcinew would net the go-ahead goal when he tapped home a rebound while playing 4-on-4. After playing 6-on-4 to end the game, Indy would eventually hold on to take the 3-2 win over the Rush on Saturday night.

