Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Nailers, 7:05 PM

May 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - Tonight, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits look to extend their season-best, five-game winning streak against the Wheeling Nailers. The Rabbits are 8-1-1-0 in their last 10 games and sit 2nd in the Eastern Conference standings.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (33-17-11-3) vs. Wheeling Nailers (19-34-5-1)

May 22, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #65 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Casey Terreri (14)

Linesmen: Tarrington Wyonzek (88), Shane Gustafson (87)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 6:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust and Matt Caldwell on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits scored four unanswered goals to down the Wheeling Nailers, 5-2, last night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Matt Bradley scored twice including the game's opening marker only 10:17 into the game. On the power play, Bradley blasted home his 16th goal of the season. The Rabbits finished the night a perfect 2-for-2 on the power play. Brady Tomlak evened the score at 13:31 for Wheeling, and Nailers blueliner Jesse Lees converted early in the second period. Ben Finkelstein tallied the equalizer at 10:12 of the middle frame, followed by Bradley's second strike and eventual game-winning breakaway goal at 18:53. The Swamp Rabbits extended their cushion to a three-goal advantage after goals 25 seconds apart from Max Zimmer and Gordi Myer in the third period.

BRADLEY'S BIG NIGHT:

Matt Bradley's three-point night (two goals, one assist) extended his point total to 41 (17 goals, 24 assists) in 61 games. By scoring twice last night, Bradley set a new single season career-high in goals (17), beating his 15 goals scored with the Newfoundland Growlers in the 2018-19 campaign. A third year pro, Bradley has compiled 120 points (42 goals, 78 assists) in 184 ECHL goals. His fifth game-winning goal of the season in last night's tilt leads the Swamp Rabbits.

GORDI AGAINST HIS FORMER TEAMMATE:

Rookie blueliner Gordi Myer scored his third career professional goal in last night's game. Myer's tally came against his former collegiate teammate at Ohio State University in Wheeling goaltender Tommy Nappier. In Myer's 2019-20 senior season with the Buckeyes, Nappier backstopped his club in 32 of their 36 games. Nappier's collegiate accolades include an outstanding 2.04 goals-against average in 2019-20 across 32 games, two-time Team MVP (2020, 2021) and 2019 Big Ten Goaltender of the Year.

FORMER RABBIT ON THE OTHER SIDE:

Wheeling blueliner Dylan MacPherson returned to Bon Secours Wellness Arena last night to battle his former team. Last season, MacPherson dressed in 54 games with the Swamp Rabbits and totaled 17 points (four goals, 13 assists). In 19 appearances during the 2020-21 campaign, the Redcliff, Alberta native has compiled seven helpers. Prior to turning pro, MacPherson and Greenville's Matt Bradley were once teammates with the Medicine Hat Tigers.

STAY HOT:

Ben Finkelstein scored on the power play last night to extend his current point streak to nine consecutive games (six goals, five assists). Finkelstein has also recorded goals in four straight, tying Garrett Thompson for the longest goal scoring streak by a Swamp Rabbit this season. Since April 30, rookie goaltender John Lethemon has posted a 7-1-1 record with a sparkling 2.37 goals-against average and .905 save percentage. Lethemon is tied for most wins by an ECHL goaltender since April 30 with Jacksonville's Charles Williams.

