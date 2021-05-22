ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Allen's Zane Franklin has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #441, Allen at Utah, on May 21.

Franklin is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized interference infraction at 7:55 of the second period.

Franklin will miss Allen's games at Utah tonight (May 22) and tomorrow (May 23).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

