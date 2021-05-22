Mavs Defeated by Tulsa Saturday Night, 3-2

Tulsa, Okla. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Tulsa Oilers 3-2 Saturday night at the BOK Center. Giorgio Estephan and Marcus Crawford netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Monday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Tulsa Oilers at BOK Center.

First Period

Shots: KC 9, TUL 10

Second Period

Kansas City goal: Giorgio Estephan (9) at 7:31.

Tulsa goal: Charlie Sampair (14) at 14:55. Assisted by Adam Pleskach and Justin Hamonic.

Shots: KC 13, TUL 9

Third Period

Kansas City goal: Marcus Crawford (9) at 1:10. Assisted by Rob Bordson.

Tulsa goal: Matt Lane (19) at 4:43. Assisted by Adam Pleskach and Robby Jackson.

Tulsa goal: Conlan Keenan (5) at 6:53. Assisted by Garret Cockerill.

Shots: KC 11, TUL 10

Notes and Streaks

Rob Bordson and Marcus Crawford have points in consecutive games.

The Mavericks went zero-for-five on the power play and three-for-four on the penalty kill.

