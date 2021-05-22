Mavs Defeated by Tulsa Saturday Night, 3-2
May 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Tulsa, Okla. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Tulsa Oilers 3-2 Saturday night at the BOK Center. Giorgio Estephan and Marcus Crawford netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Monday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Tulsa Oilers at BOK Center.
First Period
Shots: KC 9, TUL 10
Second Period
Kansas City goal: Giorgio Estephan (9) at 7:31.
Tulsa goal: Charlie Sampair (14) at 14:55. Assisted by Adam Pleskach and Justin Hamonic.
Shots: KC 13, TUL 9
Third Period
Kansas City goal: Marcus Crawford (9) at 1:10. Assisted by Rob Bordson.
Tulsa goal: Matt Lane (19) at 4:43. Assisted by Adam Pleskach and Robby Jackson.
Tulsa goal: Conlan Keenan (5) at 6:53. Assisted by Garret Cockerill.
Shots: KC 11, TUL 10
Notes and Streaks
Rob Bordson and Marcus Crawford have points in consecutive games.
The Mavericks went zero-for-five on the power play and three-for-four on the penalty kill.
Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app powered by Ravenii in the App Store or Google Play.
