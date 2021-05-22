Game Preview: Stingrays at Solar Bears, May 22 at 7 PM

May 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







SC Stingrays at Orlando Solar Bears

Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Amway Center at 7 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Mixlr

About Tonight's Game: After falling short by a score of 3-2 on Friday night in the opener of a 3-game road series with the Orlando Solar Bears, the South Carolina Stingrays are in need of a bounceback performance, aiming to even things up Saturday night at the Amway Center. The Rays have eight games remaining on their schedule and sit just behind Orlando in the standings, who is occupying fourth place and the final spot in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Orlando's points percentage is .565, while SC is just behind at .540. Orlando recently earned a series split with the Florida Everblades last weekend before a 2-1 loss to Jacksonville this past Tuesday, while the Stingrays claimed a two-game sweep of the Indy Fuel last week before splitting a pair of matchups in Jacksonville. Saturday's contest will be the 12th meeting of the two teams this season. So far Orlando has won seven of those contests, while SC has claimed four. The Solar Bears have been one of the best teams on the penalty kill all season long, currently ranking third in the league after discarding 85.7% of their opponents' man-advantages.

Scouting the Solar Bears: Orlando is in fourth place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference with a 32-24-5-1 record after 62 games. The Solar Bears are led by forward Aaron Luchuk who is second in the ECHL with 65 points on 26 goals and 39 assists. Forward Tristin Langan ranks 10th in the league with 53 points (23g, 30a). Defender Mark Auk leads the team in scoring from the blue line with 40 points in 59 games on six goals and 34 assists. Newcomer Michael Joly was acquired from Wheeling just before the ECHL's trade deadline and has made a significant impact, scoring 13 points on six goals and seven assists in his first 13 games with the team. Joly has 34 points (14g, 20a) in 33 games this season. Goaltender Clint Windsor is having a solid year, posting a 2.69 goals-against average along with a .915 save percentage and two shutouts.

Upcoming Home Games

Wednesday, May 26 vs. Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, May 28 vs. Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 29 vs. Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.

Tuesday, June 1 vs. Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 5 vs. Jacksonville, 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.