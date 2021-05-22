Pare's Game Winner Gives Utah an Overtime Win
May 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Cedric Pare scored the game winner 57 seconds into overtime on the power play as the Utah Grizzlies won 2-1 over the Allen Americans on Saturday night at Maverik Center. Pare scored both of Utah's goals and now is 2nd on the team with 16 on the season.
It was a scoreless game until Allen's Matt Register scored 17:46 into the second period. Allen led 1-0 after 1 period. Utah outshot Allen 26 to 14 in a game dominated by defense and solid goaltending. Utah's Parker Gahagen saved 13 of 14, while Allen's Jake Paterson saved 24 of 26.
Pare ties the game 8:28 into the third period with AJ White and Trey Bradley getting the assists. Pare leads the club with 60 games played. White now has 5 goals, 8 assists and a +8 rating over his last 10 games. Bradley leads the team with 31 assists. At the end of regulation Register got a delay of game penalty and Utah had a power play for the first 2 minutes of overtime. Pare scored his 2nd overtime game winner of the year on the right circle with a one-timer. Charlie Gerard and Ryan Lowney got the assists as Utah earned the 2 standings point and have now won 2 of the first 3 games of the series.
Miles Gendron appeared in the game for Utah after spending over a month with the AHL's Colorado Eagles.
Utah has now won 9 of their last 10 games. Utah has won the first 2 games of Heroes Weekend at Maverik Center, which continues tomorrow afternoon at 1:10 pm. There will be a Salt Lake County Pop Up Vaccine Clinic from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm in the Maverik Center parking lot. Along with a free vaccine you can get a free ticket to an upcoming Grizzlies game. Utah is now 19-7-3-3 at home this season, outscoring opponents 109 to 90. Grizzlies have 44 standings points in 32 home games.
Utah has a winning percentage of .577 and are in 4th place in the Western Conference. Rapid City lost 3-2 vs Indy on Saturday night and now have a .523 win rate. Utah is home for 4 of their final 7 games. The 18th and final meeting with Allen is on Sunday afternoon. Face-off is at 1:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com.
3 stars
1. Cedric Pare (Utah) - 2 goals.
2. Parker Gahagen (Utah) - 13 of 14 saves.
3. AJ White (Utah) - 1 assist.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 22, 2021
- Pare's Game Winner Gives Utah an Overtime Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Balanced Offense Leads to Win over Komets - Wichita Thunder
- Strong Special Teams Spring Indy over the Rush - Indy Fuel
- Mavs Defeated by Tulsa Saturday Night, 3-2 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Cameron Scores in Overtime to Lift Greenville to Sixth Straight Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Rays Stage Mid-Game Comeback, Secure 5-4 Win in Orlando - South Carolina Stingrays
- LeBlanc, Windsor lift Solar Bears past Stingrays in 3-2 win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Nailers Battle Back to Earn a Point - Wheeling Nailers
- Blades Clinch Playoff Berth with Win - Florida Everblades
- ECHL Transactions - May 22 - ECHL
- Toronto Sends Four Back to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Preview: Heroes Weekend Continues on Saturday Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Nailers, 7:05 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Solar Bears, May 22 at 7 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Day Preview: Allen at Utah, 8:10 PM CST - Allen Americans
- Military Weekend Continues vs Icemen - Florida Everblades
- Americans Fall to Utah 4-1 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.