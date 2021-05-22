Pare's Game Winner Gives Utah an Overtime Win

May 22, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - Cedric Pare scored the game winner 57 seconds into overtime on the power play as the Utah Grizzlies won 2-1 over the Allen Americans on Saturday night at Maverik Center. Pare scored both of Utah's goals and now is 2nd on the team with 16 on the season.

It was a scoreless game until Allen's Matt Register scored 17:46 into the second period. Allen led 1-0 after 1 period. Utah outshot Allen 26 to 14 in a game dominated by defense and solid goaltending. Utah's Parker Gahagen saved 13 of 14, while Allen's Jake Paterson saved 24 of 26.

Pare ties the game 8:28 into the third period with AJ White and Trey Bradley getting the assists. Pare leads the club with 60 games played. White now has 5 goals, 8 assists and a +8 rating over his last 10 games. Bradley leads the team with 31 assists. At the end of regulation Register got a delay of game penalty and Utah had a power play for the first 2 minutes of overtime. Pare scored his 2nd overtime game winner of the year on the right circle with a one-timer. Charlie Gerard and Ryan Lowney got the assists as Utah earned the 2 standings point and have now won 2 of the first 3 games of the series.

Miles Gendron appeared in the game for Utah after spending over a month with the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Utah has now won 9 of their last 10 games. Utah has won the first 2 games of Heroes Weekend at Maverik Center, which continues tomorrow afternoon at 1:10 pm. There will be a Salt Lake County Pop Up Vaccine Clinic from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm in the Maverik Center parking lot. Along with a free vaccine you can get a free ticket to an upcoming Grizzlies game. Utah is now 19-7-3-3 at home this season, outscoring opponents 109 to 90. Grizzlies have 44 standings points in 32 home games.

Utah has a winning percentage of .577 and are in 4th place in the Western Conference. Rapid City lost 3-2 vs Indy on Saturday night and now have a .523 win rate. Utah is home for 4 of their final 7 games. The 18th and final meeting with Allen is on Sunday afternoon. Face-off is at 1:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

3 stars

1. Cedric Pare (Utah) - 2 goals.

2. Parker Gahagen (Utah) - 13 of 14 saves.

3. AJ White (Utah) - 1 assist.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.