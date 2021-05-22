Americans Fall to Utah 4-1

Utah Grizzlies in their Aquaman themed jerseys

(Allen Americans, Credit: Tim Broussard)

West Valley City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), lost to the Utah Grizzlies on Friday night 4-1 in front of 1,712 at the Maverik Center.

The Americans and Grizzlies traded goals in the first period. Ty Lewis opened the scoring netting his sixth of the season early in the opening frame at the 3:29 mark. Spencer Asuchak tied the score at 15:02 deflecting home a Les Lancaster shot for his 21st of the season.

Utah would score the next three goals, including the 14th of the year from AJ White, the eventual game winner for Utah. Ryan Lowney and Ty Lewis added goals in the third period as the Grizzles held off Allen for the win.

The loss ended the Americans two-game winning streak and ended Utah's one game skid. The Grizzlies have won eight of their last nine games.

The four-game series resumes on Saturday night in Utah at 8:10 pm CST. The Americans return home on June 2nd against Wichita.

