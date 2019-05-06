Lavigne Goes Deep But Tourists Still Can't Solve Shorebirds

ASHEVILLE - The good news for the Asheville Tourists is they do not have any more games against the Delmarva Shorebirds in the 2019 regular season. Asheville dropped a morning matchup to Delmarva today by a final score of 6-1. The Shorebirds won all seven of their meetings with the Tourists this year and are 11-0 against Asheville over the last two years.

Grant Lavigne put the Tourists in front early with a solo Home Run in the bottom of the first. Lavigne's blast carried 402 feet over the right-centerfield scoreboard. The Shorebirds did not allow much offense after that despite a few rallies by Asheville in the fourth and in the eighth.

Ryan Feltner spun his best outing at McCormick Field this year with a six-inning quality start. Feltner surrendered a pair of runs in the third inning but was solid the rest of the way. The right-hander departed after the sixth inning and the Tourists trailed 2-1 at the time.

Delmarva added four runs over the final two innings. The Shorebirds plated three in the eighth and one more in the ninth. Asheville was outscored by Delmarva 26-11 in the final three innings of their seven matchups this year.

The Tourists will look to regroup with their next series at Hickory following an off day on Tuesday. Wednesday's game versus the Crawdads is slated to begin at 6:30pm.

