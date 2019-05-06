Promo Preview: Jersey Giveaway, Crawmoms and More

The Crawdads start a six game homestand this Wednesday at 6:30pm against the Asheville Tourists.

Wednesday evening is Kids Win Wednesday which means all kids 12 and under will get a free ticket, meal voucher and voucher for the speed pitch, bounce house, and carousel thanks to NC Pediatric Dentistry.

For our 21 & over fans, it is also Wine Wednesday so Catawba Farms and Carolina Vines will be at the Frans for a free Wine Sampling.

Wednesday through Sunday is our Teacher Appreciation Week. All school faculty can receive a free ticket to each game. Family and friends can purchase discounted $6 tickets.

The game will begin at 6:30pm and gates open up at 5:30pm. Get Tickets

Thursday is Napoleon Dynamite Night. The 'Dads will have themed on-fields throughout the night as we they celebrate the 15th anniversary of the classic comedy. Dress up as your favorite character for a discounted $6 ticket.

It is a US Air Force Night at the park so stop by and see them on the concourse!

Don't forget it's Thirsty Thursday! Enjoy beer and Pepsi specials throughout the night courtesy of Sheetz and Focus News:

16 oz beer $2

22 oz Pepsi $2; 32 oz Pepsi $3

First pitch is set for 7pm, with gates opening at 6pm. Get Tickets

The Crawdads are paying tribute to the 15th anniversary of the movie Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story on Friday night. Fans that come dressed as an Average Joe, Purple Cobra, or another character can get a discounted $6 ticket.

Following the game, we will have a fireworks show courtesy of People's Bank and Big Dawg 92.1!

Friday will be our final Arby's Reading Program night. Students who completed the program can redeem their bookmarks for up to 4 free tickets.

It also our first of two Boy Scout Nights this season at the Frans. Troops can catch the Crawdads game, watch a movie on the videoboard and camp out in the outfield!

The gates will open at 6pm and the first pitch will be at 7pm. Get Tickets

On Saturday, one of our beloved staff members will be murdered and the Crawdads will need your help to crack the case with a Murder Mystery Night. Clues will be given throughout the night on the videoboard, social media, and throughout the stadium for fans to follow.

There will also be a Replica Red Crawdads Jersey Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans presented by Pepsi and WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM.

Stick around after the game for post-game autographs from some of your favorite 'Dads players!

Saturday's game will begin at 6:30pm and gates will open at 5:30pm. Get Tickets

The 'Dads have a jam-packed afternoon on Sunday as part of a Mother's Day Celebration brought to you by Academy Sports & Outdoors and KICKS 103.3. The team will wear their specialty Hickory Crawmoms hats and jerseys and players will use pink bats. There will be a silent auction during the game on the main concourse for the bats with the proceeds being donated to local breast cancer patients.

The first 100 moms will receive a carnation from Whitfield's Flowers & More.

Church Bulletin Sunday: Bring your church bulletin to the ticket office for a discounted $6 ticket. The 'Dads will then donate $4 from each ticket to that bulletin's respective church courtesy of PDQ.

The game will start at 3pm and the gates open at 2pm. Get Tickets

The homestand will wrap up on Monday morning with an Education and Senior Day.The gates will open at 9:30am and the first pitch will be be at 10:30am.

