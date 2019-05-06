Hagerstown Suns Homestand Preview May 8-10

HAGERSTOWN, MD - The Suns open their May home slate with a three-game match-up against the Lakewood BlueClaws, the Class-A Affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, at Municipal Stadium Wednesday through Friday.

The Suns have lost two of the three games they've played against Lakewood this season. All of those games took place in New Jersey exactly one month ago.

SCHEDULE

Wednesday, May 8: Suns vs Lakewood BlueClaws: 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, May 9: Suns vs Lakewood BlueClaws: 7:05 p.m.

Friday, May 10: Suns vs Lakewood BlueClaws: 7:05 p.m.

ABOUT THE BLUECLAWS: Lakewood is tied with the Columbia Fireflies for the worst record in the South Atlantic League 9-20. Lakewood has scored 101 runs, which is the second fewest in the South Atlantic League this season. In addition to that, they are ranked 11th in ERA with a 4.14 mark. Their bats have been paced by Alec Bohm and Abrahan Gutierrez. Bohm, the Phillies 2018 first-round draft pick, was called up to Clearwater in time to play the final game of April in the Florida State League. Meanwhile, Gutierrez is plucking along with a .345 average and six RBI in 15 games. The 19-year-old collected five hits in 12 at-bats against the Suns in April. Reliever Ben Brown moved up to Lakewood April 20 and has made an immediate impact on the BlueClaws bullpen. The righty has worked 9.2 scoreless innings while fanning 15 batters this season.

PROMOTIONS

BARK IN THE PARK: It's the perfect night to enjoy with your favorite furry friend! All pets get in free to Municipal Stadium for Wednesday's game between the Suns and the BlueClaws. Gates open at 6 p.m. for the event with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

NIGHT OUT: Head out to Municipal Stadium for a night out to help benefit the Hagerstown Hopes Thursday, May 9.

THIRSTY THURSDAY: Municipal Stadium is home to some of the best beer specials in Hagerstown every Thursday the Suns play. Drink specials start at just $2 and are available as soon as gates open at 6:00 p.m.

WRNR TV 10 GAME OF WEEK: Can't make it out to the yard for the game, Friday? Tune-in to WRNR on local cable or their youtube channel WRNR TV to watch the game! John Kocsis will bring you the call, with a pre-game starting at 6:50 p.m. and first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

70'S NIGHT: Join the Suns for their grooviest theme of the homestand. We'll give you the skinney on what's going down at Municipal Stadium after the gates open at 6:00 p.m. Go to our website and type in the promo code "disco" for $7 general admission tickets. After that, be sure to groove out all night long!

