Peralta, Grenier Guide 'Birds to Perfect Trip

May 6, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release





ASHEVILLE, NC - The Delmarva Shorebirds put a bow on top of a perfect seven-game road trip, breezing to a 6-1 win at the Asheville Tourists on Monday morning at McCormick Field.

The Shorebirds (24-4) build on Minor League Baseball's best record with their first undefeated road trip since July 19-25 when they took three in Augusta and four in Rome.

Ofelky Peralta (2-0), who won the first game of the weeklong swing on Tuesday, won again to finish off the trip, allowing one run on two hits in five innings with two walks and four strikeouts. Ryan Feltner (1-3) took the hard-luck loss for the Tourists (10-20), giving up two runs on eight hits over six innings.

Asheville got on the board in the bottom of the first as Grant Lavigne belted a solo homer to put the Tourists up 1-0. Seamus Curran countered for Delmarva in the top of the third with a 469-foot rocket shot to right center, his fifth round-tripper of the year, to tie it at 1-1.

Andrew Fregia followed Curran's blast with a single and stole second base. Two batters later Doran Turchin punched one into right center for a base hit, brinigng Fregia around to put the Shorebirds up 2-1.

Delmarva reinforced their lead with a big eighth. Turchin led off with a double, and Ryne Ogren drew a walk. Nick Horvath took Ogren's place with a fielder's choice to move Turchin to third, and Cadyn Grenier laced an RBI single to make it 3-1. Two batters later, Jean Carlos Encarnacion lashed a double into the right center gap, scoring two to boost the lead to 5-1.

The Tourists gave the Shorebirds another run in the top of the ninth. Mike Nikorak issued three straight two-out walks, then after a pitching change Grenier drew a bases-loaded free pass, giving the game its final margin.

Matthew Hammonds picked up his fourth hold of the year with three scoreless innings of three-hit ball, getting all nine outs in the field. Tim Naughton finished it off with a scoreless ninth.

Grenier reached base all five times for the Shorebirds, going 3-for-3 with a run, two RBIs, and two walks. Encarnacion finished 2-for-4 with a double and two driven in, and Turchin went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs, and an RBI.

John Cresto and Kyle Datres added doubles to Lavigne's home run, accounting for half of the Tourists' six hits.

The five-run win was Delmarva's largest during their seven-game winning streak. Only five of the Shorebirds' 24 wins have come by more than three runs.

After an off day Tuesday, the Shorebirds open a six-game homestand with the first of three against the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Wednesday night. Hector Guance (1-0, 4.67) will start for Delmarva against Greensboro's Steven Jennings (1-4, 6.75). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 6:00. Wednesday night at Perdue Stadium is a Silver Sluggers Game presented by Peninsula Home Care, and the first 1,000 fans will get to play baseball bingo. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports 960 AM and the MiLB First Pitch App begins at 6:50 with Will DeBoer and newcomer Sam Jellinek on the call.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.