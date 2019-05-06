King of the Cage Fight Card Released

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, South Atlantic League affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are excited to announce the 2019 Fight Card for the 2019 "King of the Cage, Rumble on the River" on Saturday May 11th at 7:00 p.m (Gates Open at 6pm). The event will include 12 fights from some of the best fighters in MMA.

"This is an exciting first-time event at SRP Park featuring a cage at home plate," stated Tom Denlinger, GreenJackets Vice President. "SRP Park is a premier entertainment destination and we look forward to packing the river for a night of entertainment."

The main event will feature Tomar "T-Bo" Washington (9-5) out of Fitness Edge MMA in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He will oppose Chad "Big Rig" Johnson (5-0) of Oconto Falls MMA in Marinette, WI. "T-Bo" Washington is one of the best fighters in all of MMA and has won his last two fights. He is now ready to prove he is one of the best in the sport.

The co-main event will feature a Jr. Flyweight showdown between Josh Ricci and Jason Faglier. Featured bout will include Bantamweights Nick Baker vs Brandon Bushaw while the womens strawweight division will feature an intriguing bout between Charsley Maner and Jennifer Waters.

Main Event:

Tomar Washington (9-5) vs Chad Johnson (5-0)

Co Main 125

Jason Fagiler (6-3) vs Josh Ricci (4-2)

145lbs

Brandon Bushaw (4-3) vs Nick Baker (4-2)

135lbs

DeAndrea Anderson (2-0) vs Kongo Bakatunkanda (3-2)

185lbs

Roger Pratcher (1-1) vs Impa Kasangany (1-0)

170lbs

Derek Clardy (1-3) vs Prince Ellerbe (1-1)

Amateurs

115lb

Jennifer Waters (2-0) vs Charsley Maner

135lbs

Colin Godbout (3-0) vs Zane Starrett (1-2)

125lbs

Malcolm Wellmaker (3-0) vs Carlos Andre (3-2) (DeAndre)

145lbs

Kevin Pereza (1-1) vs Dustin Hawkins (1-1)

170lbs

Marlon Curry (1-2) vs Joel Fagiler (2-0)

120+2

Alexa Weichart (0-0) Julie Levine (0-3)

*Fighters and schedule subject to change

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. with the first event beginning at 7:00 p.m. The event will be shown in over 50 million homes across the United States including DIRECTV (Channel 214), Verizon Fios (Channel 810), Comcast, Google Fiber, Time Warner Cable, Charter and hundreds of other regional distributors.

Tickets are still available for this premier event. Get yours today for this first time event by visiting the SRP Park Box Office or go online to www.greenjacketsbaseball.com!

