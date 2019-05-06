Hagerstown Wins Series with 7-6 Victory

May 6, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release





North Augusta, SC: In a game with a rollercoaster of emotions, the GreenJackets couldn't finish it off as Hagerstown wins the series with a 7-6 victory. The Suns scored two in the 8th, and one in the 9th to win the game.

In the 3rd inning, Hagerstown bunted their way to their first run. After a double from Omar Meregildo led the inning off for Hagerstown, Trey Vickers and Cody Wilson both bunted and Augusta starting pitcher Seth Corry couldn't pick up either ball off the ground and was charged with two errors, while a run scored to make it 1-0 Suns.

Hagerstown loaded the bases and Corry gave up a bases clearing double to make it 4-0 Hagerstown off the bat of Omar Meregildo. Corry ended his night after 4.1 innings, allowing four runs, but only one of them was earned. He also struck out seven. Corry has at least six strikeouts in all six of his starts, and has gotten seven strikeouts in three starts this year.

In the 6th inning, the Hagerstown Suns had problems on defense. Hagerstown committed three errors and the GreenJackets took advantage. After one run already scored, doubles from Wander Franco and Nico Giarratano each plated two runs and the Jackets scored five in the 6th to lead 5-4 over Hagerstown.

Tyler Schimpf struck out the side in the 7th and he went 1.2 innings of scoreless baseball out of the bullpen. In the 7th inning, with two outs, Jacob Gonzalez lined one down the right field and it gave the Jackets a 6-4 lead.

But Hagerstown responded. In the 8th inning, Omar Meregildo homered off Jesus Tona to make it 6-5. It was the first run Tona allowed this year after 12 innings of scoreless baseball.

The Suns scored again on an infield hit for Cody Wilson and a close play at 1st. Carlos Valderrama came out to argue saying he was out, and was ejected.

In the 9th inning, with the game tied, Pablo O'Connor walked with the bases loaded and it gave Hagerstown the lead for good at 7-6. Johonatan German gets the win out of the Hagerstown bullpen after he finished off Augusta in the 8th and 9th innings.

Player of the Game: Tyler Schimpf, 1.2 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 3 K

After a tough outing in his last appearance, Schimpf came back and did not allow a run over 1.2 innings while striking-out the side.

Tomorrow's Game: DAY OFF

Next Game: @ West Virginia, Wednesday May 8th at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.