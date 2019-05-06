Big Innings Send Charleston Past Greenville Monday

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Drive dropped the series finale to the Charleston RiverDogs on Monday night, as two five-run innings led the RiverDogs to a 12-4 victory at Fluor Field in the Battle of the Palmetto State Rivalry Series, presented by Spinx.

Charleston (17-14), leading 2-1, broke the game open in earnest in the fourth thanks to a pair of home runs. Isaiah Pasteur hit a three-run home run and three batters later Wilkerman Garcia hit a two-run home run to make it a 7-1 ballgame.

Greenville (12-18) cut it in to the lead with two runs in the sixth. Devlin Granberg drew a two-out walk and Triston Casas followed with his fifth home run of the season, this one a 402-foot drive to center to make it a 7-3 game.

The RiverDogs tacked on five more in the seventh. An RBI single by Eduardo Torrealba and a bases loaded walk to Wilkerman Garcia accounted for the first two. Kyle Gray then singled to right to score one but an error by Tyler Esplin allowed two more to come in and push the Charleston advantage to 12-3.

The Drive added a run in the eighth, as Casas drove in his third run of the game with an RBI single to right for the eventual final score of 12-4.

Charleston starter Roansy Contreras (3-1) got the win, allowing three runs on five hits with three strikeouts against one walk in 5.2 innings pitched. Drive starter Brayan Bello (1-2) suffered the loss, allowing seven runs on eight hits with six strikeouts against two walks in 4.0 innings pitched.

Granberg, Casas and Kervin Suarez each paced the Drive with two hits apiece and each scored a run. Casas drove in three of the Drive's four runs in the game. Drive pitchers totaled 15 strikeouts on the night.

The Drive will have an off-day on Tuesday before beginning a three-game series in Rome on Wednesday.

