Big Innings Send Charleston Past Greenville Monday
May 6, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greenville Drive News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Drive dropped the series finale to the Charleston RiverDogs on Monday night, as two five-run innings led the RiverDogs to a 12-4 victory at Fluor Field in the Battle of the Palmetto State Rivalry Series, presented by Spinx.
Charleston (17-14), leading 2-1, broke the game open in earnest in the fourth thanks to a pair of home runs. Isaiah Pasteur hit a three-run home run and three batters later Wilkerman Garcia hit a two-run home run to make it a 7-1 ballgame.
Greenville (12-18) cut it in to the lead with two runs in the sixth. Devlin Granberg drew a two-out walk and Triston Casas followed with his fifth home run of the season, this one a 402-foot drive to center to make it a 7-3 game.
The RiverDogs tacked on five more in the seventh. An RBI single by Eduardo Torrealba and a bases loaded walk to Wilkerman Garcia accounted for the first two. Kyle Gray then singled to right to score one but an error by Tyler Esplin allowed two more to come in and push the Charleston advantage to 12-3.
The Drive added a run in the eighth, as Casas drove in his third run of the game with an RBI single to right for the eventual final score of 12-4.
Charleston starter Roansy Contreras (3-1) got the win, allowing three runs on five hits with three strikeouts against one walk in 5.2 innings pitched. Drive starter Brayan Bello (1-2) suffered the loss, allowing seven runs on eight hits with six strikeouts against two walks in 4.0 innings pitched.
Granberg, Casas and Kervin Suarez each paced the Drive with two hits apiece and each scored a run. Casas drove in three of the Drive's four runs in the game. Drive pitchers totaled 15 strikeouts on the night.
The Drive will have an off-day on Tuesday before beginning a three-game series in Rome on Wednesday.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from May 6, 2019
- RiverDogs Dismantle Drive Behind Season-High 12 Runs - Charleston RiverDogs
- Hagerstown Wins Series with 7-6 Victory - Augusta GreenJackets
- Big Innings Send Charleston Past Greenville Monday - Greenville Drive
- Suns Overcome Sloppy Fielding to Take Finale - Hagerstown Suns
- Molina Impresses in Debut, Columbia's Furious Rally Flames out in Ninth - Columbia Fireflies
- Three HRs Carry BlueClaws to Double-Header Split on Monday - Lakewood BlueClaws
- Fireflies Roster Move and Game Notes: May 6 vs. Lexington (Game 30) - Columbia Fireflies
- Peralta, Grenier Guide 'Birds to Perfect Trip - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Promo Preview: Jersey Giveaway, Crawmoms and More - Hickory Crawdads
- Lavigne Goes Deep But Tourists Still Can't Solve Shorebirds - Asheville Tourists
- Hagerstown Suns Homestand Preview May 8-10 - Hagerstown Suns
- Pena Homers as Power Gets Swept in Greensboro - West Virginia Power
- King of the Cage Fight Card Released - Augusta GreenJackets
- The First Rule About this Homestand Is You Don'T Talk About this Homestand - Charleston RiverDogs
- Hagerstown Suns Game Notes - Hagerstown Suns
- Game Notes (May 6) - West Virginia Power
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.