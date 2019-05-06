Hagerstown Suns Game Notes

The Suns close out their season series with Augusta at SRP Park at 7:05 p.m. tonight. RHP Tomas Alastre (2-2, 6.84 ERA) gets the nod for Hagerstown and Augusta counters with LHP Seth Corry (0-1. 1.83 ERA).

SUNS WALKED-OFF ON FOR THIRD TIME IN 2019: After tying the game in the seventh and pulling ahead in the tenth, the Suns were unable to hold Augusta at bay in an 11-inning, 3-2 loss to the GreenJackets at SRP Park Sunday afternoon. Nico Giarratano blooped a single to right to end the game, scoring Aaron Bond in the process to earn the walk-off victory for Augusta. That is the third walk-off loss the Suns have been a part of this season. The two squads traded runs in the 10th, after Pablo O'Connor sacrificed Omar Meregildo to third, Trey Vickers was able to punch a single up the gut to put Hagerstown in front 2-1. The GreenJackets tied the game in the home half of the inning with a Jacob Gonzalez one out single to plate Shane Matheny.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING: Gilbert Lara earned the Suns first hitting-streak of six games or more April 14 and the stretch ended Sunday. Over those 19 games, Lara earned 29 hits in 81 at-bats, good for a .358 average. The infielder has also has hit three homers and driven in 16 RBI during that time. Lara now owns the longest hitting streak in the South Atlantic League this season. The Dominican-native also holds the longest streak in both Minor League and Major League baseball in 2019. The longest hitting streak in the South Atlantic League in 2018 belonged to Raphael Gladu, who hit in 23-consecutive games for the Columbia Fireflies from May 9-June 9, 2018. The last time a Hagerstown Sun had a 20-game hitting streak was when Jeff Maloney had a 20-game mark from July 18-August 8, 1999.

QUALITY INSPECTION: After Francys Peguero notched his third consecutive quality start Sunday, which just so happened to also be the third consecutive quality start for a Suns pitcher after Cate and Jake Irvin both twirled quality starts to start off the series against Augusta, the Suns are just 3-6 in nine games where starters toss a quality start.

QUALITY CATE: The University of Connecticut-product has now issued four consecutive quality starts dating back to April 16. In that time frame, the Suns are 2-2, but he has worked 24 innings, allowing just four runs (1.50 ERA) while fanning 27 batters. The southpaw also leads the Suns in ERA (1.62), WHIP (0.90), wins (2), strikeouts (39) and innings pitched (33.1). The 2018 second round pick pitched in four games for Hagerstown last year and finished with 19 strikeouts in 21 innings to pair with a 5.57 ERA.

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER: While Justin Connell didn't join the Suns until April 15, his presence has certainly been felt since being activated from Extended Spring Training. The 2017 11th round pick from Plantation Florida has the 2nd-highest batting average on the team, a .339 mark and he has shown off some power this year two, driving in 12 RBI and hitting six doubles, good for second and third on the Hagerstown roster. Connell is hitting with a slash line of .339/.443/.500 in 16 games in the South Atlantic League.

TWO FOR THE SHOW: With Lara's homer in the bottom of the ninth with two outs Wednesday, Lara now has hit five of his team-high six homers this season with two outs. In addition to that, three of his six homers this season have been two-run blasts. Half of the Dominican-native's homers have come in the seventh inning or later this year. In the four games that Lara played against the Tourists prior to this series at McCormick Field, he knocked a pair of homers and drove in four runs.

