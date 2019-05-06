Molina Impresses in Debut, Columbia's Furious Rally Flames out in Ninth

May 6, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





COLUMBIA, SC - Columbia had the tying run at third base in the ninth inning on Monday night against Lexington. The Fireflies had entered the final frame down three but rallied for a pair of runs and put the pressure on the Legends in the finale. Columbia was eventually retired and dropped the final game of the series to Lexington, 7-6.

One of the hitters to make noise in the ninth, and all evening for that matter, was Gerson Molina. The Cuban - added to the Fireflies' roster just hours before first pitch - made his professional debut on Monday. The 23-year-old knocked in a run in the ninth, but that wasn't all. Molina's first at-bat as a Firefly was a two-run double in the second inning. Molina finished 2-for-4 in the finale, putting the ball into play all four at-bats.

Yoel Romero drove in two runs on Monday, including one in the ninth as well. Molina and Romero helped the home team take an early 3-0 lead after two innings. The Fireflies lost the lead in the following frame and later fell behind 7-3. Columbia (9-21) scored three unanswered runs the rest of the way, but it proved to be one run short.

In his return to Columbia as well, Juan Uriarte tallied a pair of hits and scored two runs as well.

Austin Cox (W, 1-3) picked up the win on Monday and Simeon Woods-Richardson (L0-4) was dealt the loss. Lexington (15-15) reliever Josh Dye (S, 2) nearly lost the lead in the final frame, but eventually was credited with the save.

SCORING SUMMARY

Bottom 2: Gerson Molina plates two with a double down the left-field line ... Yoel Romero grounds out, but scores Juan Uriarte (who singled earlier in the inning). COL 3, LEX 0

Top 3: Jeison Guzman scores from third on a passed ball ... Eric Cole singles in a pair ... Reed Rohlman grounds out, but scores Nathan Eaton from third ... Nick Hutchins rips a run-scoring single. LEX 5, COL 3

Top 4: Eaton doubles in two runs. LEX 7, COL 3

Bottom 5: Romero scores from third on a wild pitch. LEX 7, COL 4

Bottom 9: Molina drives in a run with a base hit ... Romero does the same. LEX 7, COL 6

Columbia is off on Tuesday and begins a three-game series against the Charleston RiverDogs on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 ET at Joe Riley Park.

You can tune into the action at FirefliesLiveStream.com.

