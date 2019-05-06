Three HRs Carry BlueClaws to Double-Header Split on Monday
May 6, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lakewood BlueClaws News Release
Lakewood and Rome split a Monday double-header with the BlueClaws winning game two 8-0 after Rome took the opener 3-1. The BlueClaws got home runs from Malvin Matos, Carlos De La Cruz, and Ben Pelletier in the nightcap.
The Braves won game one 3-1. After a Logan Brown first inning RBI single, the BlueClaws tied the game in the third on a SAC fly by Matt Kroon.
Rome took a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning of game one on a two-out, two-run single from Justin Dean off -Robinson Martinez.
Manuel Silva (0-1) took the loss, allowing two runs in 3.1 innings while Braves starter Trey Riley(1-4) gave up one unearned run in six innings to earn his first win of the season.
- The BlueClaws hit three home runs to win game two 8-0.
Carlos De La Cruz hit an RBI double in the second inning to put the BlueClaws up 1-0. Malvin Matos made it 2-0 on his second home run of the season in the third.
Lakewood added four more runs in the fifth on a solo home run by Carlos De La Cruz and a three-run home run for Ben Pelletier. For Pelletier, it was his third of the year and second on the homestand.
Ethan Lindow threw four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, for the BlueClaws in game two while Kyle Glogoski (1-0) earned the win with 2.1 innings of scoreless relief.
Coming into the game, the BlueClaws had two home runs at FirstEnergy Park, but had three in the game.
De La Cruz and Jack Conley had two hits apiece for Lakewood.
The split puts the BlueClaws at 10-20 on the year while Rome falls to 13-17.
The BlueClaws head to Hagerstown on Wednesday to open a three-game series with the Suns. RHP Ben Brown will start the series opener.
Images from this story
|
Lakewood BlueClaws action
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from May 6, 2019
- Hagerstown Wins Series with 7-6 Victory - Augusta GreenJackets
- Big Innings Send Charleston Past Greenville Monday - Greenville Drive
- Suns Overcome Sloppy Fielding to Take Finale - Hagerstown Suns
- Molina Impresses in Debut, Columbia's Furious Rally Flames out in Ninth - Columbia Fireflies
- Three HRs Carry BlueClaws to Double-Header Split on Monday - Lakewood BlueClaws
- Fireflies Roster Move and Game Notes: May 6 vs. Lexington (Game 30) - Columbia Fireflies
- Peralta, Grenier Guide 'Birds to Perfect Trip - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Promo Preview: Jersey Giveaway, Crawmoms and More - Hickory Crawdads
- Lavigne Goes Deep But Tourists Still Can't Solve Shorebirds - Asheville Tourists
- Hagerstown Suns Homestand Preview May 8-10 - Hagerstown Suns
- Pena Homers as Power Gets Swept in Greensboro - West Virginia Power
- King of the Cage Fight Card Released - Augusta GreenJackets
- The First Rule About this Homestand Is You Don'T Talk About this Homestand - Charleston RiverDogs
- Hagerstown Suns Game Notes - Hagerstown Suns
- Game Notes (May 6) - West Virginia Power
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lakewood BlueClaws Stories
- Three HRs Carry BlueClaws to Double-Header Split on Monday
- Claws Rally Falls Short, Rome Wins 2-1 on Saturday
- Medusas Drop Debut, Falling to Rome 6-3 on Friday
- BlueClaws Bats Burst out in 10-0 Thursday Win
- RECAP - BlueClaws Fall on Ninth Inning Catcher's Interference 2-1 on Wednesday