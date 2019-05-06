Three HRs Carry BlueClaws to Double-Header Split on Monday

Lakewood and Rome split a Monday double-header with the BlueClaws winning game two 8-0 after Rome took the opener 3-1. The BlueClaws got home runs from Malvin Matos, Carlos De La Cruz, and Ben Pelletier in the nightcap.

The Braves won game one 3-1. After a Logan Brown first inning RBI single, the BlueClaws tied the game in the third on a SAC fly by Matt Kroon.

Rome took a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning of game one on a two-out, two-run single from Justin Dean off -Robinson Martinez.

Manuel Silva (0-1) took the loss, allowing two runs in 3.1 innings while Braves starter Trey Riley(1-4) gave up one unearned run in six innings to earn his first win of the season.

- The BlueClaws hit three home runs to win game two 8-0.

Carlos De La Cruz hit an RBI double in the second inning to put the BlueClaws up 1-0. Malvin Matos made it 2-0 on his second home run of the season in the third.

Lakewood added four more runs in the fifth on a solo home run by Carlos De La Cruz and a three-run home run for Ben Pelletier. For Pelletier, it was his third of the year and second on the homestand.

Ethan Lindow threw four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, for the BlueClaws in game two while Kyle Glogoski (1-0) earned the win with 2.1 innings of scoreless relief.

Coming into the game, the BlueClaws had two home runs at FirstEnergy Park, but had three in the game.

De La Cruz and Jack Conley had two hits apiece for Lakewood.

The split puts the BlueClaws at 10-20 on the year while Rome falls to 13-17.

The BlueClaws head to Hagerstown on Wednesday to open a three-game series with the Suns. RHP Ben Brown will start the series opener.

