Fireflies Roster Move and Game Notes: May 6 vs. Lexington (Game 30)

Please note the following New York Mets minor league transactions:

- C Carlos Sanchez, OF Anthony Dirocie and OF Jose Medina transferred to Brooklyn

- OF Bradley Marquez placed on Columbia's restricted list

- C Juan Uriarte, OF Yoel Romero and OF Chandler Avant transferred to Columbia from Brooklyn

- OF Gerson Molina transferred to Columbia from DSL Mets

Columbia Fireflies (9-20) vs. Lexington Legends (14-15)

RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson (0-3, 3.50) vs. LHP Austin Cox (0-3, 4.68)

Mon., May 6, 2019 - Segra Park (Columbia, SC) - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 30

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: Columbia snapped its five-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over Lexington on Sunday. Colin Holderman picked up the win in his return to the mound after missing all of the 2018 season recovering from Tommy John surgery. Brian Sharp sparked the offense again with his team-best fourth home run of the season.

622 DAYS: That's how many days passed between professional starts for Fireflies right-hander Colin Holderman. The 23-year-old returned to the mound on Sunday for the first time since August 21, 2017. Holderman missed the entire 2018 season recovering from Tommy John surgery and all of April. Holderman allowed just four hits and one run over five innings of work. Alec Kisena finished the job with two scoreless frames out of the bullpen (picking up the save in the process), preserving Holderman's victory.

POWER SURGE: Brian Sharp bashed his fourth homer of the season on Sunday. The former Missouri Tiger also leads Columbia with 10 extra-base hits. The Liberty, Missouri, native slammed 13 homers last year in 106 games with Missouri and the Brooklyn Cyclones (56 at Missouri, 50 with Brooklyn) after he was selected by the Mets in the 26th round of the MLB First-Year Player Draft.

AT STAKE: The Fireflies can split the four-game series with Lexington with a win on Monday. It would be back-to-back wins for the Fireflies for the first time since April 17-18.

THIS DATE IN FIREFLIES HISTORY, 2018: Columbia defeated the Lakewood BlueClaws, 10-7, after rallying from a two-run hole as late as the fifth inning. This was the fourth straight game in which the Fireflies faced a deficit in the sixth inning or later. Columbia won all four.

FOLLOW THE LAW: Keith Law, senior baseball writer at ESPN, ranked Columbia's roster as the 7th-most "Loaded Roster" in all of Minor League Baseball. Law recognized the fact Columbia's roster includes the Mets' third, fourth and fifth-rated prospects (infielders Ronny Mauricio, Mark Vientos and Shervyen Newton, respectively), New York's past two second-round draft choices (RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson, Vientos) and the system's ninth-rated prospect, left-hander Thomas Szapucki (drafted in the fifth round in 2015). The roster also features 26th (Baseball America) and 27th-rated prospects Chris Viall and Christian James. The prospect rankings are according to MLB.com unless otherwise noted.

