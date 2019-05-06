Pena Homers as Power Gets Swept in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Onil Pena crushed his second home run of the season, but West Virginia dropped the series finale to Greensboro, 6-3, Monday afternoon, as the Grasshoppers completed a four-game sweep of the Power at First National Bank Field.

In the bottom of the first, Greensboro (20-10) started the scoring against Steven Moyers (2-2), as the first three batters reached and Michael Gretler laced a double to left to make it 1-0 Grasshoppers.

Pena opened the scoring for West Virginia (17-12) in the top of the second, leading off the frame with a solo bomb to tie the game at one. Later in the inning, the Power tacked on two more runs on an RBI double from Nick Rodriguez that scored Cesar Trejo, and a Cesar Izturis Jr. RBI single that plated Rodriguez to vault West Virginia ahead 3-1.

Moyers settled down with two scoreless innings before giving up a solo shot to Rodolfo Castro in the fourth, his third of the series, to shrink the lead to 3-2. Greensboro retook the lead, 4-3, in the fifth on Fabricio Macias' two-run single, and they never looked back, adding two more in the seventh to put the game away.

Sal Biasi and Devin Sweet each had scoreless appearances out of the bullpen, combining to hurl 1.1 innings and allow just one hit.

The four-game sweep in Greensboro marks the first time the Power has been swept this season and also extends their longest losing streak of the year to five games.

Nicholas Economos (4-1) earned the win with six quality innings, while Logan Stoelke (S,4) picked up his fourth save of the year in as many opportunities after tossing a hitless ninth.

Following a league-wide off day Tuesday, West Virginia returns home to begin a four-game, three-day series against the Augusta GreenJackets Wednesday night at Appalachian Power Park, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. RHP Josias De Los Santos (0-1, 6.75 ERA) toes the slab for the Power, while the GreenJackets have yet to name a starter. Pregame coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on The Jock 1300 and 1340 AM, as well as online at wvpower.com and via the TuneIn Radio App and MiLB First Pitch App.

The next homestand at Appalachian Power Park gets underway on May 8th against Augusta with our next Pets at the Park night. Bring your favorite furry friends out to the ballpark! Pet passes are just $3.00, with all proceeds going to animal-related charities. The highlight of the homestand comes on Saturday, May 11th, against the Kannapolis Intimidators, with Military Appreciation Night, presented by Poca Valley Bank, and a patriotic fanny pack giveaway for the first 1,000 fans. For tickets and more information, call us at 304-344-2287 or visit wvpower.com.

