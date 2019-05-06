Suns Overcome Sloppy Fielding to Take Finale

AUGUSTA, S.C. - The Suns clawed back, drawing a bases loaded walk in the ninth to pick-up a 7-6 win against the Augusta GreenJackets at SRP Park Monday evening.

After Gilbert Lara and Jacob Rhinesmith hit back-to-back singles to start the inning and Omar Meregildo was walked to load the bases, Pablo O'Connor drew the go-ahead walk for the Suns.

After jumping out to a 4-0 lead behind a strong start from Tomas Alastre, who received a no-decision after tossing five, three hit innings, the Suns nearly gave the game away with poor fielding in the sixth.

Ryan Williamson came onto the bump and gave up five runs, none of which were earned after three errors in the frame, two from shortstop Lara. The Suns trailed 5-4 after the inning and after Augusta added another run from a Jacob Gonzalez double to right that scored Diego Rincones to increase Augusta's lead to 6-4.

The bats came back to play for Hagerstown though. Meregildo set the pace in the eighth with a lead-off jack to left field, his first South Atlantic League homer of 2019 to draw the Suns within one. With two away in the inning, Nic Perkins reignited the offense, drawing a four-pitch walk to send Trey Vickers to the dish. The former Shocker sent a liner to center good for two bases to send the top of the order up with runners on second and third.

Cody Wilson got to play hero, hustling out a grounder to short to allow Perkins to tie the game.

The win was granted to Jhonatan German (W, 1-1), who entered in a tie game in the bottom of the eighth and also finished the ninth, striking out a batter and allowing just one hit. Meanwhile, Jesus Tona (BS, 1; L, 1-1) earned the loss against the surging Suns.

Following an off-day tomorrow, the Suns open their series with the BlueClaws at 7:05 p.m. at Municipal Stadium Wednesday. LHP Tim Cate (2-2, 1.62 ERA) gets the nod for Hagerstown and Lakewood counters with RHP Ben Brown (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

