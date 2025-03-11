Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

March 11, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)







This past week Arena Football One terminated the Orlando Predators membership and saw the Arizona Bandits drop out of the league, the American Hockey League's Hartford Wolf Pack made history with goals scored just 2.8 seconds apart, and the Washington Spirit won the National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup. Highlights from this week come from the Canadian Football League, Indoor Football League, American Hockey League, ECHL, Professional Women's Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, North American Hockey League, National Women's Soccer League, Major Arena Soccer League, NBA G League, Women's National Basketball Association, National Lacrosse League, Pro Volleyball Federation, League One Volleyball, and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

FOOTBALL

Arena Football One

We were informed that the Orlando Predators intend to break their commitments to their fans, players, and coaches. Predators Owner John Cheney, informed us that he has decided to no longer compete this season in Arena Football One. Given this abrupt notice, their membership in Arena Football One has been terminated, effective immediately. When we started this endeavor months ago, all of our teams sat together and committed to being honest and diligent partners to build a successful league for our fans and communities. That required a commitment of trust and commitment to each other.

This about-face and betrayal of the fans of Orlando and fans of Arena Football is shocking and unexpected. The Predators have long been one of the best-known brands in Arena Football, and the fans of Central Florida deserve better than being betrayed for self-serving reasons.

The Orlando Predators ownership group has released the following statement regarding the team's future and apparent AF1 smear and vengeance campaign: After an extensive evaluation of the Arena Football One (AF1) structure and an exhaustive review of all financial avenues with potential partners, the Orlando Predators ownership made the league aware of the purchase offer presented to them yesterday, and after discussions we made the difficult yet necessary decision to discontinue participation in AF1, but were under the impression we would release a joint press release as was done with the other teams that had not continued with the 2025 season. The league's financial model is not only fundamentally flawed but also blatantly inequitable, heavily favoring three teams whose ownership also controls the league itself as concluded by potential partners. This blatant conflict of interest has resulted in a lopsided, unsustainable economic framework that disproportionately burdens independent team owners while funneling resources and advantages to a select few, as well as creating issues with transparency of league items which is reminiscent of last year's AFL turmoil. The Orlando Predators were against this model from the beginning but it won out in the end.

As Arena Football One began, we were approached by an organization that had experienced a chaotic 2024. We welcomed them and worked with them to become successful members of AF1 in 2025. Despite these efforts, the Arizona Bandits notified the league today that they will not be able to participate in the league this season. As a result of this declaration by the Bandits, they will not be participating in the AF1 this season. "We will be working quickly to update our league schedule," said Chairman Steve Titus. "We have a great game kicking off our 2025 season and committed partners that continue to work with us. Together, our teams and our staff will continue to work every day to deliver a great product to our fans."

United Football League

The Memphis Showboats and Flinn Broadcasting have announced that the team's 2025 United Football League games will air on Hot 107.1 FM (KXHT). Memphis Showboats broadcasts on Hot 107.1 will begin 30 minutes prior to each contest with the pregame show. The Showboats' broadcast team will consist of play-by-play announcer Eli Savoie and color analyst Russell Copeland. Savoie and Copeland will each be in their third consecutive season on the Showboats' radio broadcast. "We're beyond excited about this new agreement with Flinn Broadcasting and Hot 107.1," said Steve Macy, Memphis Showboats Vice President of Team Business and Event Operations. "Through this immersive partnership, we will be broadcasting the 10 games, plus bringing the personalities of the players and coaches to life to Hot 107.1 listeners."

Canadian Football League

The Calgary Stampeders announce the hiring of Dakota Prukop as the team's quarterbacks coach. Having just concluded his seven-year playing career as a QB in the Canadian Football League, Prukop replaces Beau Baldwin, who has stepped down due to personal health reasons. Prukop played with the Toronto Argonauts, Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Edmonton Elks during his career on the field and also attended training camp with the Stampeders in 2021. "We only had a short time together when Dakota was at our camp but he impressed me with his work ethic and knowledge of the game," said general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. "I know he will enhance our QB room and we look forward to seeing him develop in his new coaching role."

Aerial View of the 111th Grey Cup

Indoor Football League

The Indoor Football League (IFL) is gearing up for its 17th season, with kickoff just days away. As teams prepare for the 2025 campaign, here's a look at the key storylines for each squad in the Western and Eastern Conferences.

The Arizona Rattlers are proud to announce that former quarterback and franchise icon Nick Davila will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor during the 2025 home opener on March 30th at Desert Diamond Arena. This prestigious honor recognizes Davila's contributions to one of the most dominant eras in Rattler's history and cements his legacy as one of the greatest. As the starting quarterback from 2010 to 2016, Davila led the Rattlers to five Arena Bowl appearances, securing three consecutive championships (2012, 2013, 2014) and earning Arena Bowl MVP honors twice. His excellence on the field made him one of the most decorated players in Arena Football League history, as he was named the AFL Most Valuable Player in 2011 and 2016. His 2014 campaign was remarkable, earning him both AFL MVP and AFL Offensive Player of the Year honors.

"Nick's leadership extended far beyond the game. He set the standard for what it means to be an Arizona Rattler, not just through his play, but through how he led in the community and his personal life" said Ron Shurts, Owner of the Arizona Rattlers.

Indoor War Hype

The Arena League

The Arena League, a professional indoor football league playing a unique brand of gridiron football from Arkansas to Minnesota, announced today the 2025 schedule of games. Beginning on May 30, 2025, and extending into the playoffs in mid-August, the league will feature a total of 24 match-ups with each team hosting 4 games in their home communities, and competing in an additional four games on the road. Joining the "Founding Four" of the Ozarks Lunkers, Duluth Harbor Monsters, Kansas City Goats, and the lowa Woo are two expansion communities with the Hot Springs (AR) Wiseguys and Eau Claire (WI). Duluth celebrated the first-ever Arena Mania victory by narrowly escaping the lowa Woo last August. ¬Å

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

The Hartford Wolf Pack made AHL history with empty-net goals scored just 2.8 seconds apart, making those the fastest consecutive goals ever in the AHL.

American Hockey League

The American Hockey League today announced that Syracuse Crunch forward Maxim Groshev has been suspended for 10 games as a consequence of using racially insensitive language directed at an opponent during a game vs. Rochester on Mar. 1. Groshev has already served one game of the suspension, and will be eligible to return to the lineup on March 30.

Cal O'Reilly 1,000 Games Celebration Video. "From starting my career here, I've always loved this city and this organization ... it comes down to the passion and the love of the game that's given me so much."

ECHL

Tempers flared as the Wheeling Nailers and Adirondack Thunder added a combined 164 penalty minutes in the final 13 seconds on Sunday afternoon.

Professional Women's Hockey League

The Minnesota Frost set the pace, scoring three unanswered goals in the first period, cruising to a 5-0 victory over the Ottawa Charge in the Professional Women's Hockey League Takeover Tour at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, in front of 10,782 fans. The PWHL has held Takeovers in Seattle on January 5th, Vancouver on January 8th, Denver on January 12th, Quebec City on January 19th, Edmonton on February 16th, and Buffalo on February 23rd. Attendance with the first seven Takeovers was a combined 100,735 fans.

Takeover Tour, Raleigh: Day Before Recap

Sixteen players from the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) will represent the United States at the 2025 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Women's World Championship in České Budějovice, Czechia, from April 9-20. The full 25-player U.S. Women's National Team roster was announced today by USA Hockey. The U.S. roster features two PWHL goaltenders, five defenders and nine forwards representing all six PWHL teams including the Minnesota Frost with six players, the Boston Fleet and Toronto Sceptres with three players each, the Montréal Victoire with two players, and the New York Sirens and Ottawa Charge with one player each.

Western Hockey League

WHL Top 10 Plays of the Week

Ontario Hockey League

OHL Plays of the Week

North American Hockey League

NAHL Top Plays - February 24 - March 2, 2025

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

The Washington Spirit opened 2025 competition with the club's second-ever trophy, winning the NWSL Challenge Cup over the Orlando Pride. With the match equal after regulation at one goal apiece, the Spirit topped the Pride in a penalty shootout 4-2. he Spirit appeared in its second Challenge Cup final, having lost to the North Carolina Courage in the 2022 title match, while the Pride made its debut in a Challenge Cup final. With a start on Friday night, Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury established herself as the first keeper in NWSL history to play in multiple Challenge Cup finals. The Spirit was without several key pieces with Croix Bethune, Courtney Brown, Ouleye Sarr, Heather Stainbrook and Andi Sullivan still out with injury. These injuries pushed Brittany Ratcliffe and Chloe Ricketts into the starting lineup at forward and had new signee Narumi Miura starting in the midfield.

Here are the highlights.

The Washington Spirit has loaned Ugandan defender Shadia Nankya to Dallas Trinity FC of the USL Super League, the clubs announced today. The move involved a loan fee paid to the Spirit by Dallas and is termed for the 2025 calendar year. Nankya recently signed with the Spirit on a two-year contract with 2027 and 2028 team options.

Gotham FC concluded its preseason with a 1-1 draw against USL Super League side Tampa Bay Sun FC, defeating the hosts 4-2 win in a penalty shootout. Forward Gabi Portilho scored her first goal in a Gotham FC jersey early in the first half, with Esther González adding another assist to her preseason tally. Tampa Bay equalized shortly after when forward Parker Goins finished off a rebound to level the match. Rookie goalkeeper Ryan Campbell saved two Tampa Bay penalties in the shootout. Newcomer Stella Nyamekye converted the shootout-sealing penalty for Gotham after fellow forwards Khyah Harper, Cece Kizer and Mak Whitham scored their attempts.

Major Arena Soccer League

As we approach the 2025 MASL playoffs, check out the week that was in Week 14 as Alex Bastyovanszky takes you through the most important things you might've missed in just 5 minutes in this week's MASL In 5

On this week's edition of Ten For Ten, Erik Bergrud sits down with the assistant coach and GM of the San Diego Sockers, Chiky Luna

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

Delaware Bluecoats Ricky Council IV Records Career-High 40 points vs. Greensboro Swarm

Women's National Basketball Association

The 2027 WNBA Draft is shaping up to be legendary, with stars like JuJu Watkins and Hannah Hidalgo leading the way. Taylor Tannebaum and Ari Chambers discuss the potienal of this class and where it could rank all-time.

Canadian Elite Basketball League

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced that Leonard Asper, Canadian lawyer, entrepreneur, and Chief Executive Officer of Anthem Sports & Entertainment, has purchased the Brampton Honey Badgers. The team was formerly owned by the CEBL. Following the franchise's second season after relocating to Brampton from Hamilton in November 2022, Asper's leadership and guidance will aim to elevate the organization to new heights on the court and in the local community.

"With a lifelong history of playing, investing in, producing, broadcasting and consuming sports, I had looked at dozens of opportunities for a direct ownership opportunity," said Asper. "On so many levels, ranging from the sport of basketball, the league itself, the ownership and management group, the amazing city of Brampton and Anthem's pre-existing relationship with the league, everything pointed to this being an opportunity to do well and to do good."

The Calgary Surge of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Wednesday that they are returning to the Scotiabank Saddledome to host their 2025 season finale. The Surge's final game of the 2025 season will take place Sunday, August 10, 2025, at 6 p.m. "We are thrilled to be back at the iconic Scotiabank Saddledome and to be able to make good on the promise to our fans that we would return," said Jason Ribeiro, Surge Vice-Chairman & President. "I would like to thank Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation for their partnership and collaboration as we work to bring a premier night of basketball, arts and culture, and community to thousands of Calgarians."

BIG3

The BIG3 announced that it will host its first-ever international BIG3 Showcase in Australia in November 2025 through a groundbreaking new partnership with Australia's National Basketball League (NBL) and GameAbove Sports. The Showcase will bring a contingent of the BIG3's top players to Australian cities this fall. More details will be released later this year, after the BIG3's eighth season gets underway on June 14, 2025. "This is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime event," said BIG3 Co-CEO Ice Cube. "We've wanted to bring our players to compete on the international stage for years, and we can't think of a better place to do just that than in Australia among some of the best basketball fans in the world. The energy, culture, and love for basketball in Australia is astounding, making it a perfect fit for us. What the NBL has done to grow the game is incredible and together with GameAbove, see no limit to this partnership. We can't wait to bring Aussie fans the power of the BIG3 live in November, and perhaps beyond."

The BIG3 announced that six-year NBA veteran and former 2013 NCAA National Champion Montrezl Harrell has signed with the BIG3 and will make his debut in the league's eighth season tipping off June 14, 2025. Harrell was selected 32nd overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2015 NBA draft, and went on to play for the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers "" where he was awarded the 2020 6th Man of the Year.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

John Grant Sr. reflects on the 1974-75 Wings championship season on the 50th anniversary.

BASEBALL

Sluggers Dylan Crews and Roman Anthony headline the list of prospects with the best power in their organizations ahead of the 2025 Minor League Baseball season.

Appalachian League

The Bristol State Liners announced Turner Ward as their manager for the 2025 season. As a long-time player and coach in Major League Baseball, Ward most recently served as the St. Louis Cardinals Hitting Coach from 2023 to 2024. "I'm very excited to have a new challenge coaching this summer in the Appalachian League," said Ward.

Ward was drafted in the 18th round of the 1986 draft by the New York Yankees. He would go on to play 12 years in Major League Baseball as an outfielder with Cleveland, Toronto, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, Arizona, and Philadelphia. Ward won two world series championships with the Toronto Blue Jays in 1992 and 1993. Ward retired after the 2001 season and has since been involved in coaching at every level in baseball. He has spent time as a manager in the minor leagues with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks organizations. He also has coached on the major league level as the hitting coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Cincinnati Reds, before joining the St. Louis Cardinals.

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the leading professional volleyball league in the United States, is proud to announce the viewership ratings for the first PVF All-Star Match. The match aired on the CBS Television Network on Saturday, February 22. The contest reached a peak viewership of 445,000 as the match neared its conclusion between 3 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. ET, finishing with an average viewership of 414,000. Overall, the historic contest posted an overnight rating of 0.3. Battling for eyeballs on a crowded Saturday sports schedule, the PVF All-Star Match's rating surpassed the rating for that afternoon's featured MLS game on FOX and a pair of ACC men's basketball games on the CW.

After leading the Orlando Valkyries to a 2-0 week and extending their win streak to a PVF record eight games, opposite hitter Brittany Abercrombie has been named the Pro Volleyball Federation Player of the Week.

League One Volleyball

Player of the match Tia Jimerson addresses the home crowd after leading LOVB Atlanta to a four-set win over LOVB Austin in their final home match of the 2025 season. Before the game, team leader Kelsey Cook reminded the squad that this match-win or lose-would show their true character. Atlanta delivered in a big way!

Ultimate Frisbee Association

2025 Season Trailer

