Prukop Named Stamps' Quarterbacks Coach

March 3, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Calgary Stampeders announce the hiring of Dakota Prukop as the team's quarterbacks coach. Having just concluded his seven-year playing career as a QB in the Canadian Football League, Prukop replaces Beau Baldwin, who has stepped down due to personal health reasons.

Prukop played with the Toronto Argonauts, Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Edmonton Elks during his career on the field and also attended training camp with the Stampeders in 2021.

"We only had a short time together when Dakota was at our camp but he impressed me with his work ethic and knowledge of the game," said general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. "I know he will enhance our QB room and we look forward to seeing him develop in his new coaching role."

"My family and I are thrilled to embark on this exciting new chapter with the Stampeders," said Prukop. "I'm looking forward to working with Dave, Pat DelMonaco and the entire Stamps organization. Many of the CFL's well-respected coaches had a chance to learn here and it is an opportunity that I am extremely grateful to have."

Prukop played 67 career regular-season games in the CFL and in 2024, his final season on the field, he led the Elks with nine rushing touchdowns.

In college, Prukop played his senior season at Oregon in 2016. In six games for the Ducks, he completed 94 of 143 passes for 1,214 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed the ball 54 times for 171 yards and two scores.

Prior to transferring to Oregon, Prukop played three years at Montana State and completed 387 of 607 passes for 5,584 yards, 46 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. As a junior for the Bobcats in 2015, he threw for 3,822 yards and 28 touchdowns and earned second-team all-Big Sky Conference honours. He was a third-team conference all-star in 2014.

Prukop played quarterback and safety at Vandegrift High School in Austin, Tex. He earned regional all-star honours at both positions during his senior season. He has a degree in economics from Montana State.

